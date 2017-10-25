Tamar Braxton Reportedly Files For Divorce From Vincent Herbert And Moves Out Of Family Home!

Tamar Braxton has been dropping hints for a very long time that something is wrong in her happy home. The sultry soul singer has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of almost nine years.

Braxton has decided to split from Vincent Herbert and allegedly moved out of the enormous Calabasas home.

The two wed in 2008 after dating for five years. They share a four-year-old son together although the “All the Way Home” singer hinted at wanting more kids in recent years.

The couple has had a rough year in the press. Starting in 2016 with a very confusing fight at a hotel in which Tamar ended up calling 911 and reporting that Vince bit her, to last month where she hinted at marital issues.

Braxton announced that she was stepping away from music to work on her personal life.

The songstress explained: “There is a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that.”

Braxton added: “My husband and I work very close together and it is really hard, you know? Not only do we work together, he is my baby daddy and, you know, we’ve been together forever. He is my best friend. It is a lot of things to discuss and argue about.”

Tamar and Vince are not only big in the music industry, but they’re the stars of their own WE reality show that will be premiering a new season very soon.

Neither of the two has commented on the news. However, Tamar shared a cryptic inspirational video merely hours before the story broke.

Luckily, the 40-year-old has a huge family that includes famous sister, Toni Braxton, who has the media wondering if she’s already tied the knot with her beau Birdman.

Do you think that this is the end for Tamar and Vince?