Tamar Braxton Posts Beautiful Vincent Herbert Note And Photo

Tamar Braxton is in love with Vincent Herbert and is not afraid to show it.

Last night, Braxton took to her Instagram page where she posted a never-before-seen photo in which she is sharing a warm embrace with her husband.

The black and white picture is simply adorable.

In it, the “Braxton Family Values” star is wearing a black dress with her signature blonde hair in big curls sitting on her shoulders.

She is smiling from ear to ear as the music maker holds her tightly.

The former co-host of “The Real” talk show also penned a beautiful note thanking the producer for being by her side.

The “Let Me Know” singer also revealed that her spouse is heavenly sent.

The entertainer wrote: “Sometimes looking at an old picture can remind you how AMAZING you truly have it!!! I’m Grateful for this MAN and his TRUE love for me!! I don’t have to share; I don’t have to question his intent….because I know that GOD has indeed protected and looked out for my heart. He was aware that I needed a man like THIS to love me… even when I didn’t realize THIS is truly the type of love and MAN I NEEDED!! How about THAT.”

Braxton’s words moved many other married couples, and they let her know it.

One said: “Won’t God Do It… Such A Blessing…I Am Happy For You Guys. I Pray That God See My Heart And Bless Me To Experience True Love… Blessings To The Both Of You. Please Cherish It.”

Another shared: “Marriage is not easy! Y’all will be just fine love conquers all.I was just looking at a pic of myself and my hubby, and it makes me smile so big.”

A fan congratulated her and Hubert on their beautiful romance: “You are truly blessed sweetie @tamarbraxton god love you and so is your husband, wishing you guys blessings upon blessings and many more happy and healthy years of togetherness.”

In an interview she did earlier this year, Braxton said she met Herbert via her sister, Toni, when she was a teenager.

She stated: “We were really, really cool friends and then I found out that he had a girlfriend. Then, I had to have him after that, and I got him.”

The reality star and singer revealed: “He kinda stalked me since I was like 15. I would see him sporadically through life. Vincent used studio time to ask me for my telephone number.”

The lovers had a beautiful wedding in 2008, and they have a little boy named Logan together.

Most recently, the couple has been hit with rumors of infidelity and physical abuse.

The “Can’t Nobody” artist has denied the allegations.