Tamar Braxton Performs National Anthem At L.A. Dodgers Game – Shares Video With Fans

Tamar Braxton performed the National Anthem at an L.A. Dodgers game at Dodgers Stadium, and her fans loved it.

This week, the former co-host of “The Real” delighted her almost three million followers on Instagram.

The mother of one shared a video in which she was seen belting the National Anthem (Star-Spangled Banner) in California.

Braxton was soulful; she killed the high notes and delivered the perfect ending.

Upon singing the last note, the crowd erupted in loud cheers and applause.

The “Braxton Family Values” star, who was accompanied by her three-year-old son, Logan, was dressed in Dodgers’ gear from head to toe.

In the caption, the “All the Way Home” singer thanked the team for having her and enjoyed a little humble bragging.

The “Stay and Fight” diva wrote: “Thank you @dodgers for having me! It was a pleasure #issagoodtime.”

She added: “Good times today hanging out with the @dodgers …(I met the owner didn’t know who he was but a pleasant older guy.. (that’s not him.. he’s the sound guy) ..and he said it was the BEST he’s ever heard) I’m dying… and now it’s HOTDOG time.”

Braxton’s supporters loved her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and complimented her voice.

One said: “Baby you did that. U Did that. Her style.”

Another added: “Yesssssssss, do Tamar. Show that vocal range like no other. I love you so much you inspire me to be a vocalist and not just another singer.”

And a few people brought up the BET lip-synching drama.

Fans will be hearing more of Braxton’s four-octave coloratura soprano vocal range on her upcoming fifth studio album.

Talking with Rap-Up about the project, Braxton said: “It is my best work yet. It is almost like “Love and War” and “Calling All Lovers” got together and had a baby.”

She added: “I’m really excited about it because I get to do things my way,” she explained. “I don’t have to sell people on things I want to do.”

Braxton went to list all the people she would love to work with.

She said: “Just because I am a fan of hip-hop music, does not mean this is the music that I am supposed to make. I will do any record with Kendrick. I love Future, love Yo Gotti. Listen, I am a ratchet head. Toni Braxton has taught me everything I know about my career.How silly would it be for me to have a sister who’s a living legend and has accomplished all of these things….for me not to ask her questions and not take her advice?”

What are your thoughts on Braxton’s vocals?