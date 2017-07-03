Tamar Braxton Performs ‘Hot Sugar’ In L.A. And Video Goes Viral

Tamar Braxton delivered an epic performance of “Hot Sugar” at a club in L.A., and the video has surfaced online prompting a debate.

Saturday night, the blonde-haired diva tore the stage at the Union Nightclub in West Pico Boulevard in California.

Braxton showed off her amazing abs in a pink leather snakeskin outfit composed of a laced-up bottom, one-shoulder bra, and a fingerless glove.

With a DJ playing in the background, the outspoken television personality belted “Hot Sugar,” which is a track lifted from her second studio album, “Love and War,” that was released in 2013.

The former co-host of “The Real” delivered a choreography that was inspired by the music video.

The “Angels & Demons” artist shook what her mother gave her, pushed it back, dropped it low, whined, and touched herself seductively as the crowd went wild.

#PressPlay: Okayyy #TamarBraxton better dip it low 👀💃🏿 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

This is Braxton’s first performance since killing it at the BET Awards on June 25 where she sang “My Man.”

She had the following to say about the track: “Absolutely, because It happened to me too, with one of my girlfriends. Except I was not married and it did not involve Vince. Let me state that now [laughs]. But the situation was really painful. You walk around on your self-esteem because your self-esteem is at the bottom of your shoe. You are really trying to figure it out. ”

How I felt tonight 🌈#uwereattheWRONGplace #JUMP👤 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:05am PDT

The mother of one added: “What’s wrong with me? Am I pretty enough? Do I need to be like somebody else? There’s nothing wrong with you. It is just not the relationship you are supposed to be in.”

Just as with the BET Awards, fans are torn by the wild dancing.

Some find the “Must Be Good to You” singer is a great dancer and are thrilled she is showing other younger artists how it is done.

Others are calling her “Church Girl” and want her to tame it down.

One person happy with the Braxton Family Values’ star’s headline-making choreography wrote: “You have to do exciting things to keep that fire alive .. YOU MUST NOT BE SURE !!!!”

Another claimed: “Ok church girl. Vince gone get you, Tay.You look good ..waist snatched! You better show off you deserve to shine.”

😜…🌈…..#cantwaittoseeyou #letsgo A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

A person, who disapproved on the moves, shared: “It is tooooo much girl. You do not have to try that hard. You are sexy without all that ratchet ness.”

Braxton has declined to respond to the negative comments; she is instead focusing on her new album due out in a few months.

What are your thoughts on the dance moves, too much or just sexy?