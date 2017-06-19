Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Toya Wright Feud And Making Peace With Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris

Tamar Braxton can dish it, and she can also take it. Braxton has decided to open up about her feud with Toya Wright and Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

The star of “Braxton Family Values” recently sat down with V-103’s Big Tigger and spilled the beans on why she recently shared a lengthy post to make peace with Tiny and her husband, T.I.

For the past few months, Tiny and Braxton had been sending subliminal hits at each other on social media.

It is believed that the long time pals started feuding because Tiny showed support to Wright who was appearing on “The Real.”

It is worth noting that the “Broken Record” singer was unceremoniously dropped from “The Real” talk show. Tiny, who is the godmother of Braxton’s son, Logan, took to Instagram where she shared a beautiful post on his birthday.

The “Must Be Good to You” artist said the move touched her and she decided to apologize to the couple.

Vincent Herbert’s wife stated: “I just thought it was the sweetest gesture. That is why I decided to get online and issue a public apology to my dearest friend Tiny because I felt they were extending an olive branch.”

In the same heartwarming post, Braxton took a shot at Wright for spreading lies and creating a rift between herself and Tiny.

She said that she was hurt by Wright’s claims that she tried to block her from appearing on “The Real.”

The mother of one revealed: “I never want anyone to think I am trying to hold them back, I am not that kind of girl. When I was on that show, she never even reached out to me and told me she wanted to be on the show. I am not the talent booker; I am the talent. I have absolutely no power in who comes to the show.”

She said she shared the post because she wanted to speak her truth and added: “I was not trying to hurt anybody, but I just wanted to state the facts. It has been a lot of speculation that because Tiny and I had a friendship falling out, it was not about what people had been saying. It was not about that show, and it was not about what Toya was saying.”

She concluded: “She did go on a media tour and wrote a book about how she felt I was a horrible friend. It was hurtful to me because that was the first time I have seen it, which was on a radio station. I did not know we were not friends.”

Do you think Wright will respond to Braxton?