Tamar Braxton Opens Up About ‘Tamar & Vince’ Season 4 And New Album Inspired By ‘The Real’ Drama

Tamar Braxton is spilling the beans on “Tamar & Vince” season 4 and has confessed that her upcoming album was inspired by the countless drama that occurred on “The Real.”

The star of the hit series “Braxton Family Values” recently unveiled a new song called “My Man” that was inspired by her parents – Michael Braxton, a preacher who cheated on her mom, Evelyn, for numerous years.

The breakup tune is a mild hit – it landed number 20 on the R&B Digital Song Sales chart, and the diva is hard at work on her forthcoming album fifth album entitled “Tamartians” due out this summer.

The “One on One Fun” artist sat down with Billboard and was asked what inspired the project.

Mrs. Vincent Herbert hinted that her departure from “The Real,” which she co-hosted from 2013 to 2016 along with Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, and Loni Love, inspired some of the lyrics.

The “All the Way Home” artist had a feud with Love, and she often dissed Bailon for being fake and for plotting to get her fired.

EV.ER.RY.DAY🎯 A post shared by Taytay❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on May 10, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Mrs. Braxton told the music bible that all of her pain and anger will be part of the album.

The mom of one added: “This will be the first time you see an X-ray vision of Tamar and everything I have been through.”

To the question, what can fans expect from the season four of “Tamar & Vince,” she bluntly said nothing is off limits.

She shared: “We will still be talking about our relationship and how hard it can be to work together. Nothing is off limits; no secrets. A lot of people are comfortable living in a covered-wagon syndrome. Why? Let’s talk about issues that married couples are having. Let’s talk about women who are trying to figure out their careers at 40. There’s nothing wrong with that. It is therapeutic and healing for everybody.”

Advertisement

Braxton is said to be working on a new talk show with Steve Harvey.