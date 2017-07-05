Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Husband Vincent Herbert, Takes On Weight Critics With One Stunning Photo

Tamar Braxton handled a boat load of comments about her weight with one picture.

The “Braxton Family Values” star, who had been called too big, is now too thin.

So, she decided to answer her fans and foes’ concerns by sharing a photo where she looked amazing and made it clear that she is doing well and taking care of herself.

In the shot that was taken at Union Nightclub in California, the diva is wearing a pink snakeskin outfit where the mid-area is exposed.

The mother of one flaunted her killer abs in the costume.

She used the caption to address the concerns over her weight.

She wrote: “Goodnight yall Finna eat so that head won’t get to bobble!!! @tamartiansRthebest.”

The comments about Braxton’s tiny frame emerged after she appeared at the BET Awards in a white lace dress.

Many people were surprised by how thin the singer looks.

One said: “Nothing wrong with a little thickness girl. ”

Another added: “Gain that weight back! I liked her size.”

In the past, the former co-host of “The Real” explained that she shed the pounds by being supportive of her husband, Vincent Herbert’s new eating habits.

Herbert, who was hospitalized for 40 days after suffering from multiple blot clots, has dropped more than 100 pounds.

Braxton told PEOPLE: “I am very happy only because he is much healthier and I want him around forever, but, you know, I like a little meat on my man’s bones.”

The “Braxton Family Values” star says Herbert to whom she has been married for eight years, now “has lots of energy.”

Goodnight yall❤️ Finna eat so that head won't get to bobble!!! 😩😩😂😂 @tamartiansRthebest 🌈🙌🏽 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:09am PDT

The singer added: “I had to be very supportive of him; he had a couple of surgeries — not like really cosmetic surgeries, but like medical surgeries to help him to lose weight because he had medical problems due to the weight. He had seven blood clots and what I do want to say about that is you have got to be really careful. You have got to get checked to make sure that your blood is not too thick.”

Lord Jesus I was so big🙄..no one told me I was the size of a tiny house… Talbmought u lost ALL your baby weight👀!! Lies 😂😂😂#stayyolyingassin2015 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Dec 28, 2015 at 11:41pm PST

She also spoke about her marriage saying despite the cheating rumors; her romance is advancing smoothly.

She shared: “Things are great. Things are amazing. It is marriage, so today it could be amazing, and tomorrow it could be a bumpy road … but we are in it to win it. That is not big. You were just thick in the right places.”

Braxton has also been accused in the past of using products to be skinnier.

She denied those claims:

[email protected] : @TamarBraxtonHer didn't you use a product called It Works to help you loose weight?”na bruh.. no food worked 👀 #triedit — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) December 29, 2015

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on the diva’s physique?