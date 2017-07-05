FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
tamar braxton Kirk Frost rihanna Dwyane Wade kylie jenner t.i. kandi burruss Nas briana dejesus Eva Marcille maci bookout jenelle evans kenya moore tiny angelina jolie bernice burgos tamron hall blac chyna kevin hart beyonce travis scott
Home » Entertainment

Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Husband Vincent Herbert, Takes On Weight Critics With One Stunning Photo

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/05/2017
0
0


Tamar Braxton Weight DramaCredit: Instagram

Tamar Braxton handled a boat load of comments about her weight with one picture.

The “Braxton Family Values” star, who had been called too big, is now too thin.

So, she decided to answer her fans and foes’ concerns by sharing a photo where she looked amazing and made it clear that she is doing well and taking care of herself.

In the shot that was taken at Union Nightclub in California, the diva is wearing a pink snakeskin outfit where the mid-area is exposed.

The mother of one flaunted her killer abs in the costume.

She used the caption to address the concerns over her weight.

She wrote: “Goodnight yall Finna eat so that head won’t get to bobble!!! @tamartiansRthebest.”

The comments about Braxton’s tiny frame emerged after she appeared at the BET Awards in a white lace dress.

Many people were surprised by how thin the singer looks.

One said: “Nothing wrong with a little thickness girl. ”

Another added: “Gain that weight back! I liked her size.”

In the past, the former co-host of “The Real” explained that she shed the pounds by being supportive of her husband, Vincent Herbert’s new eating habits.

Herbert, who was hospitalized for 40 days after suffering from multiple blot clots, has dropped more than 100 pounds.

Braxton told PEOPLE: “I am very happy only because he is much healthier and I want him around forever, but, you know, I like a little meat on my man’s bones.”

The “Braxton Family Values” star says Herbert to whom she has been married for eight years, now “has lots of energy.”

Goodnight yall❤️ Finna eat so that head won't get to bobble!!! 😩😩😂😂 @tamartiansRthebest 🌈🙌🏽

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

The singer added: “I had to be very supportive of him; he had a couple of surgeries — not like really cosmetic surgeries, but like medical surgeries to help him to lose weight because he had medical problems due to the weight. He had seven blood clots and what I do want to say about that is you have got to be really careful. You have got to get checked to make sure that your blood is not too thick.”

She also spoke about her marriage saying despite the cheating rumors; her romance is advancing smoothly.

She shared: “Things are great. Things are amazing. It is marriage, so today it could be amazing, and tomorrow it could be a bumpy road … but we are in it to win it. That is not big. You were just thick in the right places.”

Braxton has also been accused in the past of using products to be skinnier.

She denied those claims:

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on the diva’s physique?

Post Views: 0

Read more about tamar braxton

Advertisement

You may also like
Tamar Braxton Performs ‘Hot Sugar’ In L.A. And Video Goes Viral
07/03/2017
Tamar Braxton Hopes Her Friends T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Will Get Back Together
06/30/2017
Tamar Braxton Stuns In White Dress At 2017 BET Awards – Diva Is Facing A Lip-Syncing Scandal
06/26/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *