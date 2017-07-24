Tamar Braxton Might Have Shaded Bernice Burgos In Defense Of T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris

Tamar Braxton has put herself in hot water after fans accused her of throwing shade at Bernice Burgos for interfering in Tameka “Tiny” Harris and T.I.’s marriage.

It is difficult to see how Braxton can get in so much trouble while enjoying a lavish vacation with her family and flaunting her bikini body.

This week, the former host of “The Real” took to social media where she posted a cryptic message that went viral.

The reality star and singer was calling out women she deemed are “highway sisters.”

According to Braxton, a “highway sister” is a woman who is waiting around for a man to make her a winner.

The reality star wrote on social media: “Getting the attention of a man don’t make you a winner.”

The mother of one concluded her post by: “Getting attention because you are already a winner makes [you] a winner.”

The singer shared the Instagram message on the same day that T.I. posted a lengthy note praising Tiny and admitting to his infidelities.

He wrote in part: “In my eyes, we didn’t break up, we EVOLVED into something unconditional. A relationship that supersedes fidelity, physical presence, or any other disagreement we may have faced.”

Despite their ongoing divorce battle, T.I. flew to Saint Lucia to be with the mother of his children.

He gifted her with flowers, champagne, and chocolates.

The rapper’s gesture made headlines, and many believe that Braxton was going after Burgos.

The video vixen is rumored to be T.I.’s side chick and is, therefore, not a friend of Braxton’s.

Braxton and Tiny have been close pals for over two decades.

During the past months, the ladies had a fallout on social media, but they eventually kissed and made up on Logan’s birthday.

Tiny is Logan’s godmother – he is Braxton’s only child.

While most of her fans have deducted she is going after Burgos; a few others are not sold on it.

One person said: “How she dissing Bernice? What I missed out on?? It is so sad how people can make up lies on top of lies. Tamar have so many haters coming for her. We all know she was not throwing shade at her bestie.”

A second individual shared: “Since when does getting the attention of a man mean you’re winning Bernice is winning what, TIP left her.”

Another commenter claimed: “She’s not talking about Tiny, y’all reaching. Talking about Tiny…but Tiny and Tip are not back together.”

Braxton declined to comment on the story. However, she was spotted on social media posting sweet messages to Tiny.