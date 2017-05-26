Tamar Braxton Might Have Dissed Monica While Addressing Vincent Herbert Cheating Rumors

Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert are facing new cheating rumors – and while slamming the story, the former co-host of “The Real” did what she does best, throw shade at her ex-friend, R&B singer Monica.

Earlier this week, Mrs. Braxton got angry at a commenter who claimed that Herbert was spotted looking “suspicious” as he dashed in and out of a hotel with another woman.

The person said that Mr. Herbert was seen looking very comfortable with a mysterious female at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Buckhead, Georgia.

The “Braxton Family Values” star was not having any of this and came out swinging.

The “Where It Hurts” vocalist had the following answer for the nosey Instagram follower: “This be the sh*t I have no time for. First it was @therealdrdackie, second, he was carrying our bags in it with our change of clothes in it from filming. Third, all of us (with my glam) went to see our friend @iamsteveharveytv.”

Braxton was not finished, she went on to say that Herbert is not that stupid to have an extramarital affair because she would shame him.

While blasting the fan, it appears that Braxton took a swipe at her new enemy – Monica – whose husband, Shannon Brown, was allegedly caught cheating with a model and she took him back.

For the past weeks, a strange feud has been brewing between Braxton and Monica over a tour with R. Kelly.

Braxton wrote: “Not everybody man ouchea in these streets (not talking about no one in particular, just saying)… or he ain’t that stupid because I will whip his a** in public!”

Just last month, Braxton was slamming trolls who claimed her husband had a secret love child.

She bashed the person who started the rumor on an epic rant that read: “Let me be CRYSTAL clear before this untrue story gets out of hand … this lady is claiming that this beautiful child is Vincent Herbert’s…(on Instagram).. let me explain to you all what kind of WOMAN I am!! If this was.. she would be MINE as well.. she would be all over MY instagram, media outlets, pictures interviews etc.. because that’s the type of WOMAN I am. I’m not selfish and hateful that I would only recognize the child he has with ME!! I would NEVER hide that part of my husband because he is my husband not my property and I love EVERY parts of him!!! Ok?? I’m not and would NOT be ashamed of HIM or HIS children/child.”

With all those wild rumors the fifth season of “Tamar & Vince” that is set to air sometime this year will be fascinating to watch.