Tamar Braxton Might Be Pregnant With Her Second Child – Vincent Herbert’s Wife Sparks Rumors With Photo And Statement

Tamar Braxton is pregnant, according to some of her millions of adoring fans, and they could not be happier for her.

Last night, the outspoken “Braxton Family Values” star took to Instagram where she shared a photo montage from her recent concert at the Foxwoods Resort Casino.

As always the singer and songwriter looked sensational in a sheer black outfit that featured a long coat.

Logan’s beautiful mother completed the look with black booties and had her long blonde hair in big curls.

She captioned the picture: “[email protected] as ALWAYS u give me what I NEED!!! I you guys I’ll see you on TOUR @wantmylook on AND off the stage.”

Her supporters are freaking out because they believe they can see a tiny baby bump since Braxton spent the entire summer posting photos of her killer abs.

One fan said: “Are we With child You look absolutely gorgeous!!.”

Another wrote: “She was really skinny not too long ago had abs and everything lol I think she might be preggers!!”

A third commenter shared: “Perfection! if this is what pregnant looks like then all of us look like we’re about 5 years passed our due date for triplets ! lol. Don’t listen to that ! You look flawless. Ps: I LOVEEE this hair on you. ”

A fourth supporter stated: “Ok Tay Tay u look thick on here. Thick in a good way. Go girl.”

A few days ago, Vincent Herbert’s wife jokingly said she was expecting with a silly sonogram.

Maybe she was kidding, or maybe she was giving hints – who knows?

One thing is for sure if she is pregnant, fans see it as an incredible blessing because she has been hoping for a second child for a long time.

Braxton recently said: “Beyonce gives me hope. She is pregnant with twins in her late 30s, and that is such an amazing blessing. And for myself, I want the Patridge family. I just don’t know how they are going to get here. I am very nervous about going through that whole process of IVF again, because having a loss after going through it is really devastating. It really is a loss you cannot explain.”

She added: “Early on, there was a time where I was like, ‘I do not want kids! I am all about my career,’ and my gynecologist said, ‘Here’s the thing, Tamar: You never know what life is ever going to throw you, so you should really consider freezing your eggs.’ Vince and I talked about it, and when I went for my initial IVF—when I was just going to freeze my eggs—I did not know that I had infertility issues. I was blocked on both sides as if I had my tubes tied. I was 34 when I found this out.”

Do you think Braxton is pregnant?