Tamar Braxton Is Not Ready To Embrace Dad Michael’s Wife Ms. Wanda On ‘Braxton Family Values’

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/20/2017
Tamar Braxton Braxton Family ValuesCredit: Enstarz‎

Tamar Braxton has been focused on her father, Michael, and his wife, Ms. Wanda, in the latest episode of “Braxton Family Values.”

At the age of 40, Tamar seems to be reliving her childhood and trying to understand her parents – Michael and Evelyn Braxton’s divorce.

The “Love and War” singer was faced with her past as she and her sisters traveled to Mexico for a family vacation.

The clan had an epic brawl after the Braxton patriarch confessed that he decided on his own not to attend Trina’s wedding.

The revelation caused the former co-host of “The Real” talk show to break down in tears as she tore her father apart for breaking Trina’s heart with his selfish decision.

The aftermath of the meltdown featured the “Dancing with the Stars” contestant sitting with her husband, Vincent Herbert, and explaining that she was in shock over what she learned.

The youngest of the Braxtons’ six children said: “I just think I’ve been in denial if I’m honest with myself. He said the reason why he didn’t come to Trina’s wedding was because he felt like he had to put his foot down. You know, I really love my dad but I’d be lying if I didn’t admit to a little heartbreak. I mean, I’ve forgiven my dad for everything, but I can still be in shock.”

Vincent was quite frank and asked his wife if the fact that he cheated on his mother more than a decade ago is still painful for the family.

Before Tamar could answer, Vincent asked Tamar to take into account that her father will not live forever and that she should try to work things out with him.

She replied by: “My dad is a good dad. He just made a few bad decisions. I do see a lot of effort my dad has made to be more present in me and my sisters’ lives now and that can go a long way in mending our relationship.”

The whole part about mending their relationship went right out the window once Michael, who brought his wife, Ms. Wanda, along on the trip, announced that she was coming to Vincent’s birthday party.

Upset by the news, Tamar told her father: “It’s not that I have anything against you and Ms. Wanda, I’m just not ready. I’m not going to sit here and act like I’m comfortable with something when I’m not.”

She added: “What you’re asking me to be is fake and I cannot and I will not.”

Do you think Tamar is behaving like a child when it comes to her father’s past? Alternatively, is Michael wrong for forcing his children to accept his wife?

4 Comments

January
05/20/2017 at 2:58 pm
Reply

Michael Braxton has got to be more clueless than Elle from Clueless. How can someone who’s supposed to be a minister not understand the devastation he caused with an affair that led to him marrying the other woman. Yes she is his family/wife now but he’s stupid as hell if he thinks he can shove her down his children’s throats and expect her to be welcomed with open arms at family gatherings. And she should not want to attend any gatherings with his children knowing how they feel. Is he really serious? This could really cause a more severe rift between him and his daughters. I know Evelyn is not innocent in what happened in their marriage but at least she is not trying to insert herself in his and Wanda’s space so why does he insist on smashing his infidelity in her face? Give me a damn break!


babe
05/20/2017 at 2:31 pm
Reply

I understand why she feel the way she does because i would to… you cannot force somebody to be ready to forgive somebody just because everybody else is people and process things so differently her daddy image that was in her subconscious mind was shattered by him saying and admitting things…. he also less of a man because he knew that whole time all these years that the girls did not like his wife for certain reasons and he never own up them … that alot to process..tamar better then me because truth be told i still wouldn’t want her in my life..


Sheri
05/20/2017 at 10:13 am
Reply

Tamar has every right to feel the way she does. Take ibto consideration that when her dad left it not onky broke her but she also witbessed first hand the struggle her motger endured all those years.
Also note, Tamar’s refusal to accept her dad’s wife is her refusal to relive the pain he caused and her faithfulness to her mother. Tamar needs to heal from the devastation that occured when her dad left but no one should force her to accept her dad’s decision to cheat on her mother…..accepting his wife.


Pat Barnes
05/20/2017 at 5:20 am
Reply

Hold your ground Tamar but continue to honor your dad. He was wrong but life goes on. Tamar needed her dad at a time when he decided to take his life in another direction. He doesn’t have that right. This occurred in my family almost 12 years ago. My youngest daughter was in high school and dad decided to live a new life with another women. With a daughter leaving for college and another in high school, his decision left me totally destroyed. Our lives will never be the same but we are trying to move on. I pray for Ms. Evelyn’s healing. Honestly, I’m not concerned about Ms. Wanda. It takes two but she got in the way of a situation that she should have avoided. O’well, you weep what you sow. Best wishes to the Braxton family, I love you guys so much. Stay blessed!


