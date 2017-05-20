Tamar Braxton Is Not Ready To Embrace Dad Michael’s Wife Ms. Wanda On ‘Braxton Family Values’

Tamar Braxton has been focused on her father, Michael, and his wife, Ms. Wanda, in the latest episode of “Braxton Family Values.”

At the age of 40, Tamar seems to be reliving her childhood and trying to understand her parents – Michael and Evelyn Braxton’s divorce.

The “Love and War” singer was faced with her past as she and her sisters traveled to Mexico for a family vacation.

The clan had an epic brawl after the Braxton patriarch confessed that he decided on his own not to attend Trina’s wedding.

The revelation caused the former co-host of “The Real” talk show to break down in tears as she tore her father apart for breaking Trina’s heart with his selfish decision.

The aftermath of the meltdown featured the “Dancing with the Stars” contestant sitting with her husband, Vincent Herbert, and explaining that she was in shock over what she learned.

The youngest of the Braxtons’ six children said: “I just think I’ve been in denial if I’m honest with myself. He said the reason why he didn’t come to Trina’s wedding was because he felt like he had to put his foot down. You know, I really love my dad but I’d be lying if I didn’t admit to a little heartbreak. I mean, I’ve forgiven my dad for everything, but I can still be in shock.”

Vincent was quite frank and asked his wife if the fact that he cheated on his mother more than a decade ago is still painful for the family.

Before Tamar could answer, Vincent asked Tamar to take into account that her father will not live forever and that she should try to work things out with him.

She replied by: “My dad is a good dad. He just made a few bad decisions. I do see a lot of effort my dad has made to be more present in me and my sisters’ lives now and that can go a long way in mending our relationship.”

The whole part about mending their relationship went right out the window once Michael, who brought his wife, Ms. Wanda, along on the trip, announced that she was coming to Vincent’s birthday party.

Upset by the news, Tamar told her father: “It’s not that I have anything against you and Ms. Wanda, I’m just not ready. I’m not going to sit here and act like I’m comfortable with something when I’m not.”

She added: “What you’re asking me to be is fake and I cannot and I will not.”

Advertisement

Do you think Tamar is behaving like a child when it comes to her father’s past? Alternatively, is Michael wrong for forcing his children to accept his wife?