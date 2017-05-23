FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
howard stern kris jenner michelle williams Alana Thompson gal gadot kathryn dennis asa soltan jenelle evans christina el moussa kelly ripa dwayne johnson Estelita Quintero kandi burruss Tamar Braxton tarek el moussa blac chyna priscilla presley drake bella thorne gordon ramsay abby lee miller
Home » Entertainment

Tamar Braxton Is Focusing On Her Coins As Adrienne Bailon Tries To Define What ‘Keeping It Real’ Means

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/23/2017
8
17.0K Views
4


Tamar Braxton Adrienne BailonCredit: BET

Tamar Braxton is busy pushing her career as Adrienne Bailon throws enough shade to cover a Nuttall Oak.

For the past weeks, Mrs. Braxton has been hard at work collecting coins as she likes to say.

Mrs. Vincent Herbert has been on a promotional tour pushing her latest single, “My Man,” which was inspired by her parents – Evelyn and Michael Conrad Braxton – a divorce that occurred after it was discovered that the preacher had a 9-year affair.

“My Man,” which is lifted from her upcoming fifth studio album, is doing fairly well on the charts – it debuted at No. 20 on the R&B Digital Song Sales chart.

In April, the Grammy Award-nominated diva ended her contract with Epic Records to sign with eOne Music through a $1 million deal with the label.

The R&B voice explained why she made a move by saying: “It is all about my Tamartian friends that keep me going, to be honest. Being signed to a record label is great. However, at the end of the day, I do not want to talk people into my ideas, my artistry and the things I want to do. But it is really hard to always break that down to people that have 30 other acts on the table. I am 40 now and know exactly what I want to do.”

The “All the Way Home” songstress is also enjoying the success of her hit television show, “Braxton Family Values,” in which she stars with her sisters – Toni, Traci, Towanda, and Trina. The program is now in its 5th season.

The “If I Don’t Have You” artist sat down with Billboard and explained that she never imagined that the show would have success.

The outspoken reality star confessed: “I never had any expectations. When I created the show, I thought of it as five women in different walks of life, and we just needed to be seen in a different way.I cannot believe we have gone this far, coming up on 100 episodes and already signed for a sixth season.”

Braxton, who loves to throw shade, seems to have moved on from the feuds that occurred after she was unceremoniously dumped from “The Real” but her former co-host – Bailon – has not.

On Tuesday, Bailon went on a rant as Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai, and Loni Love sat looking confused.

She said: “I have an issue with people thinking that every time someone is loud or boisterous or negative, that that is them keeping it real.”

The petite singer added: “Why does it always have to be that because you are all over the place and being loud and making a lot of noise that that is the truth and that is real?” Bailon continued. “Why can’t keeping it real be classy? Why can’t keeping it real be let me hold my peace and move on?”

Advertisement

Although the segment was about Mo’Nique, some people have the impression that Braxton was still present on her mind.

Post Views: 17,012

Read more about Tamar Braxton Adrienne Bailon

Advertisement

You may also like
Tamar Braxton Is Not Ready To Embrace Dad Michael’s Wife Ms. Wanda On ‘Braxton Family Values’
05/20/2017
Tamar Braxton Opens Up About ‘Tamar & Vince’ Season 4 And New Album Inspired By ‘The Real’ Drama
05/17/2017
Tamar Braxton Has Meltdown On ‘Braxton Family Values’ As Gets Ready For Tour With R. Kelly
05/13/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
8 Comments

Dee
05/24/2017 at 3:01 pm
Reply

I personally cant stand Tamar she’s very ignorant!!!


BrenQueen
05/24/2017 at 11:29 am
Reply

Adrienne, maybe you should move on. You sound guilty and defensive. ijs


Dianna Perkins
05/24/2017 at 9:53 am
Reply

Bailing is a fake!!. Why are you so bitter with Tamar, girl? Tamar has moved on. Are you feeling guilty about something? You are not keeping it real. Watch what you serve it just might be on the menu for you one day… Beauty is only skin deep…


Carlene
05/24/2017 at 9:26 am
Reply

I’m happy that they fired Tamar now she can go on and do what she does and that’s sing, you can’t take that away from her, she’s just a person that expresses what she says in a different way which is just the way she is but I can say she can take it down a knotch, good luck Tamar


Carlene
05/24/2017 at 9:20 am
Reply

I do not like the real or the young ladies on the show, too much yakking I wish it would go off the air


Nowthatsreal
05/24/2017 at 8:15 am
Reply

I don’t think she was throwing shade at Tamar!! I agree with her statement.. people do this everywhere and no you’re not ” Keeping it REAL…you’re just LOUD AND OBNOXIOUS!!
I think those ladies are soo over Tamar!! Face it she is ridiculous even her sisters appear to be over her childish arse!! She’s the only one still trying to throw shade st them and no one’s paying attention!!


huop58
05/24/2017 at 8:12 am
Reply

people shoud stay out of other people’s business.


Val
05/24/2017 at 2:59 am
Reply

Adrian sounds like a bitter b**** that wanted someone to crash and burn and since that did not happen she’s more bitter than ever girl get over it


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *