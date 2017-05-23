Tamar Braxton Is Focusing On Her Coins As Adrienne Bailon Tries To Define What ‘Keeping It Real’ Means

Tamar Braxton is busy pushing her career as Adrienne Bailon throws enough shade to cover a Nuttall Oak.

For the past weeks, Mrs. Braxton has been hard at work collecting coins as she likes to say.

Mrs. Vincent Herbert has been on a promotional tour pushing her latest single, “My Man,” which was inspired by her parents – Evelyn and Michael Conrad Braxton – a divorce that occurred after it was discovered that the preacher had a 9-year affair.

“My Man,” which is lifted from her upcoming fifth studio album, is doing fairly well on the charts – it debuted at No. 20 on the R&B Digital Song Sales chart.

In April, the Grammy Award-nominated diva ended her contract with Epic Records to sign with eOne Music through a $1 million deal with the label.

The R&B voice explained why she made a move by saying: “It is all about my Tamartian friends that keep me going, to be honest. Being signed to a record label is great. However, at the end of the day, I do not want to talk people into my ideas, my artistry and the things I want to do. But it is really hard to always break that down to people that have 30 other acts on the table. I am 40 now and know exactly what I want to do.”

The “All the Way Home” songstress is also enjoying the success of her hit television show, “Braxton Family Values,” in which she stars with her sisters – Toni, Traci, Towanda, and Trina. The program is now in its 5th season.

The “If I Don’t Have You” artist sat down with Billboard and explained that she never imagined that the show would have success.

Monday on #TheReal, @AdrienneBailon shares her issue with how some people define “keeping it real.” Watch this clip! pic.twitter.com/xi2rmIOrnv — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) May 21, 2017

The outspoken reality star confessed: “I never had any expectations. When I created the show, I thought of it as five women in different walks of life, and we just needed to be seen in a different way.I cannot believe we have gone this far, coming up on 100 episodes and already signed for a sixth season.”

Braxton, who loves to throw shade, seems to have moved on from the feuds that occurred after she was unceremoniously dumped from “The Real” but her former co-host – Bailon – has not.

On Tuesday, Bailon went on a rant as Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai, and Loni Love sat looking confused.

She said: “I have an issue with people thinking that every time someone is loud or boisterous or negative, that that is them keeping it real.”

The petite singer added: “Why does it always have to be that because you are all over the place and being loud and making a lot of noise that that is the truth and that is real?” Bailon continued. “Why can’t keeping it real be classy? Why can’t keeping it real be let me hold my peace and move on?”

Most people appear to agree that she was calling out Braxton.