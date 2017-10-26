Tamar Braxton Is Divorcing Husband Vincent Herbert Because Of Money Issues And Depression Linked To ‘The Real’ Exit, Claims Wendy Williams

In the midst of her own cheating scandal, Wendy Williams is still focusing on the divorce that rocked the Internet — Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert.

It has been reported by several media outlets that Braxton filed for divorce just one month shy of the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary.

The former host of The Real dropped the bombshell just weeks after retiring from the music industry and explaining in numerous interviews that she was having marital problems.

The host of The Wendy Williams Show, whose husband, Kevin Hunter, has reportedly been having an affair with a massage therapist named Sharina Hudson for over ten years, stated: “Now, that is a major move… he is 4; she wants full custody, what’s that say to you? Now, this is going to be a messy divorce. There’s reportedly no prenup. But, it is Tamar who wants the judge to deny Vince spousal support … If I were going to the grocery store and collecting the boy and making sure college applications were done, I would want a divorce too!”

She showed sympathy towards Braxton who is trying to get sole custody of the estranged pair’s son, Logan.

Williams, also a mom of one, explained: “I do not know what’s going on, I told you it is my friend and my heart [Tamar] and that I am going to mind my own business. But, has she called the bureau? I like Vince, so I am not going to talk bad about him, but I am on Tamar’s side no matter what.”

Williams went on to reveal all the issues that tore the couple apart including financial matters.

The controversial TV personality confessed: “Well, what went wrong? Reportedly, Tamar became depressed after being fired from The Real. Also, Vince was listed as one of the executive producers of the show … But, they lost that income, plus the deception of it all … Also, the word is that Vince is having money problems of his own … Reportedly, he owes $3.4 million to Sony. But, the problem is, even if you divorce him, I would imagine that you are still part of paying back the debt.”

Some commenters say that Williams has no sense of shame to be getting so deep in this private matter.