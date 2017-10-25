FREE NEWSLETTER
Tamar Braxton Is Already Talking About Spousal And Child Support Following Her Divorce From Vince

Todd Malm Posted On 10/25/2017
Tamar Braxton And Vince HerbertSource: HollywoodStreetKing.com

As we reported earlier, Tamar Braxton filed for a legal separation from her husband, Vincent Herbert, and according to reports, she already has a long list of demands including requests for spousal and custody support.

In a report from TMZ, the singer apparently does not want to share custody of their four-year-old son, Logan. In fact, she intends to obtain full care of the toddler.

Additionally, Tamar requested the judge to deny any spousal support toward Vince if he plans to ask for some.

So excited to perform at this year's Soul Train Awards❤️ #bluebirdofhappiness🐦💙

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

There is one asset belonging to Braxton that is a hot commodity: their house in Calabasas which the publication described as a “celebrity hot spot.”

Tamar claims the house is “community property.” Furthermore, there allegedly is no prenuptial agreement on the table. As for why the pair decided to split up, supposedly it was due to irreconcilable differences.

It appears as though Tamar has had a rough go for the past two years, considering executives at “The Real” fired her due to her behavior and she even found herself in the hospital earlier in the month because of an allergic reaction to flu medication.

However, she is out of the hospital now and is doing great, regarding her health anyway. Fans of Tamar know that her feud with Toya Wright might finally be coming to a close, as both starlets had positive words for each other in the media.

Toya said she wishes Tamar “all the best” and the ex-wife of Lil’ Wayne thinks she is an excellent singer who deserves any of the success she manages to require.

On another occasion, Wright said of Tamar, “You are the fakest b***h I know.” Hopefully, things work out on Braxton’s end.

2 Comments

Demetrius Whitley
10/25/2017 at 5:09 pm
Reply

Stop posting your life geesh, I love Tamar and I love Tamar and Vince … I don’t even know what y’all issues are but all the spot light placed on you ,your sisters,husband and child could not have been good,ijs … 8 years smh , I hate all these relationship going to hell, I just pray y’all divorce can be applicable, respectful no need to drag one another,,, Really though Tamar you seem to be a very vengeful person so to say you want full custody is crazy that man loves his child


SPARKLE
10/25/2017 at 4:56 pm
Reply

OMGGG TAMAR IS SO EXTRA CRAVING FOR ATTENTION. LORD I KNOW VINCE IS TIRED OF HER. I KNOW I AM! SHE NEEDS TO SEEK THERAPY NOT FOR THE TWO OF THEM BUT HERSELF. OVER THE TOP PHONY. REMINDS ME OF A PERSON WHO LIKES TO HER HERSELF. SEEK HELP TAMAR BEFORE YOU COMPLETELY HAVE A BREAKDOWN, FIRST YOUR JOB THEN YOUR FRIENDS NOW YOUR HUSBAND NOOOOOOOOO IT’S YOU. LOVE YOUR MUSIC BUT WHY SUGAR COAT IT BI-POLAR ISSUES GET HELP GURLLLLL YOU’RE COMPLETELY LOSING IT.


