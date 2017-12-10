Tamar Braxton In New Vincent Herbert Shade Suggests That She Is The One Who Was Paying The Bills In Their Marriage

A one-sided war is taking place between Tamar Braxton and estranged husband, Vincent Herbert.

This weekend, Braxton shared a post on her Instagram account that appears to be yet another subliminal shade at Mr. Herbert.

Without mentioning his name, the Braxton Family Values star told her female followers that if their partners are not the ones paying the bills, the mortgage, and the groceries, they should end the relationship.

Braxton made it clear that if a woman is the one paying everything with her money, that relationship is not worth saving.

Basically 🤷🏽‍♀️…Just a word for this Saturday morning 🤩 #bluebirdofhappiness A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Dec 9, 2017 at 4:45am PST

The mother of one filed for divorce over the summer and shared a lengthy post explaining that Herbert cheated on her with multiple women.

Braxton also revealed that Herbert stopped caring for her and they “have been living a LIE!..& sometimes when things are shared, what’s NOT being surfaced is that he has one or several girlfriends.”

“She’s never home, or he’s very general when he speaks, or “this doesn’t sound like him,” the former co-host of The Real went on to share.

Since that initial post, Braxton’s mother, Evelyn, confessed that Herbert physically and verbally abused her daughter.

Her sisters claimed that they are happy she is leaving the toxic romance and will protect her son, Logan, and her money.

People have mixed reactions about Braxton’s decision to call out Herbert on social media.

“Preach! The truth is not going away. Before she even says anything you are ready to go in on her. You don’t know what’s going on. Vince isn’t innocent, and she’s not always the problem,” a supporter was quick to say.

Another person asked Braxton to keep some matters private and added: “You discuss your marriage and business too much in front of others and humiliate your husband in front of others. You always got a bunch of hanger-on around and in yall business.”

NO.SHADE.Tho🤦🏽‍♀️ but do ANY of em say “my bad”🤔. How often??🙄 alwaysMYfault.com TamarandVince at 9pm on @Wetv A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Nov 30, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

Advertisement

“It’s easy to blame the man who helps get his wife to this status! All women do is jump on other women side. You know damn well Tamar runs her damn mouth too damn much. If their relationship is fading because of him being her manager, why the hell don’t she just get another one? What’s stopping her? Vince is a great manager and is a great manager before Tamar. She thought her husband was going to have her on GaGa levels by now. It’s the people who buy music, and her audience isn’t that big. Crossing over is hard. She can’t blame him for that,” a pro-Herbert voice concluded the debate.