Tamar Braxton Hopes Her Friends T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Will Get Back Together

Tamar Braxton did an interview where she revealed that she still wants to mend her friendship with Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

Braxton, a big believer in love and family, still hopes Tiny and her estranged husband, T.I., will reconcile.

The night before the BET awards in California, several media outlets caught up with Braxton.

The blonde-haired chanteuse was in town as one the performers at the soirée.

She was quizzed on her upcoming fifth studio album and its leading single, “My Man,” but was also asked to give an update on her heartwarming post to T.I. and Tiny.

The former co-host of “The Real” recently grabbed headlines by sharing a beautiful note on social media where she apologized for the bitter feud that had been going on.

The “Braxton Family Values” star said she never meant to hurt her friends and asked that they fix their broken relationship.

The “All the Way Home” singer wrote in part: “I also love your husband @troubleman31 because he is my family also.How about we ALL sit down and talk and declare our new Love and mutual respect for each other and I’ll pay for and sing at your new vowel renewal ceremony.”

The television personality added: “With that all being said @majorgirl I’m sorry for my part in the hurt and want to have my best friend AND her family Including all of our kids and TIP all back together again.”

Tiny responded with a sweet message of her own and said it was time to renew their decade-long friendship.

The “Stay and Fight” diva told reporters that she meant every word in that post, but has yet to have a face-to-face with Tiny.

The songwriter and actress declined to say if Toya Wright has reached out to her after she offered a public apology on a radio interview.

The star of “Tamar & Vince” went on to explain that she is cheering for Tiny’s big comeback with Xscape.

Vincent Herbert’s wife confessed: “I have not seen her in person. I will probably see her, maybe tomorrow for sure. I am sure we will work through whatever it is.”

Issa world premiere! Log on to TamarBraxton.com right now to get your entire life. #IssaMovie #MyManVideo #BETAwards #YeahBaby #issayesforme❤️ A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

Both Tiny and Braxton tore down the house at the BET Awards; it is not known if they congratulated each other on their respective performance.

In related Braxton news, she recently invited television host Wendy Williams to her home studio where she gave fans a preview of a new track entitled “Rather Go Blind” that will appear on her new album.