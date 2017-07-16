Tamar Braxton Hits The Beach Again For A Bikini Video

Tamar Braxton is flaunting her amazing abs in a series swimsuits.

The mother of one is also taking some time out of her fun-filled vacation to explain to her followers how she keeps her physique.

Braxton is currently enjoying some free time with her son, Logan.

There is a possibility that Braxton’s husband, Vince Herbert, is vacationing with her, but he has yet to appear in the pictures and videos she has shared.

A few days ago, the “Braxton Family Values” star unveiled her perfect beach body in indigo blue and khaki swimwears.

This weekend, she returned to Instagram where she was wearing a dark blue bikini that featured bandana patterns.

The former co-host of “The Real” talk show also showed off her killer curves in a light pink two-piece.

The “Simple Things” singer uploaded a brief video where she is walking while the camera is focused on her flat belly.

She told her followers that she loves to cook and eat, and therefore, has to work hard to maintain her impressive shape.

👙☀️ A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

The television personality and actress confessed: “I am hard on myself In General. I have REAL abandoning issues(for so many reasons) so.. here is the thing. I spin every single day, and this have been for the past 4 months. I love to cook and eat, and emotionally eat…but I work HARD at the exterior…. because the interior I am still working out, and that is ok… I will get there… love yourself.. love your life #imjustlikeyou.”

The “Raise the Bar” singer recently sat down with PEOPLE, and she spoke about her decision to lose weight and keep it off.

In 2012, Herbert was hospitalized for 40 days after suffering multiple blot clots.

The mogul drastically changed his eating habits and shed almost 100 pounds.

Braxton also started eating healthy in support of her spouse.

I'll switch it up real quick😩😩😂😂 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Jul 15, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

She said: “He had seven blood clots and what I do want to say about that is you have got to be really careful. You have got to get checked to make sure that your blood is not too thick. I am very happy only because he is much healthier and I want him around forever, but, you know, I like a little meat on my man’s bones.”

Fans showered the diva with compliments on her figure.

One said: “Good to see a real body here once in a while. All this plastic got my head hurting. I am in love with the shape of you!”

Another added: “Tamar you look good girl. Don’t doubt yourself. There’s nothing wrong with you. I need this body ASAP!!! @tamarbraxton trying to lose this toddler weight what regimen do you follow?”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on Braxton’s tips?