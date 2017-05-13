FREE NEWSLETTER
Tamar Braxton Has Meltdown On ‘Braxton Family Values’ As Gets Ready For Tour With R. Kelly

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/13/2017
Tamar Braxton Meltdown Braxton FamilyCredit: Getty

Tamar Braxton had an epic meltdown on the most recent episode of “Braxton Family Values” after a long-awaited confrontation with her father, Michael Conrad Braxton.

However, Mrs. Vincent Herbert has something to rejoice about; she is going on tour with R. Kelly.

The entire clan gathered to talk about a hurtful event that occurred many years ago – Mr. Braxton’s decision to skip Trina’s wedding ceremony.

Trina Braxton was married to Gabriel Adrian-Solis for ten years, but in 2013, she finally set herself free by filing for divorce.

Fans of the show are aware that Adrian-Solis was caught cheating numerous times on Braxton – including that one time he made headlines by hurting his spouse by sleeping with a transgender woman.

In August 2003, when Trina said “I do” to Adrian-Solis, her father was nowhere to walk her down the aisle.

The preacher lied to his children and said his new wife, Wanda Braxton, did not want him at the event.

As it turned out, Michael ditched her daughter based on his own free will, and when Toni, Trina, and Towanda Braxton learned the truth, they tore him apart.

With tears running down her eyes, Trina yelled at her father saying: “It still hurts my feelings. My dad didn’t come to my wedding and walk me down the aisle, not because he was dead, but because he made a choice not to. That’s hurtful.”

… & then we do it AGAIN!!❤️

A post shared by Taytay❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

Michael came up with the following bogus excuse: “I can’t go back and change that. You can’t change anything from the past.”

A tearful and angry Tamar interrupted all of her sisters to let her father have a piece of her mind.

She screamed at him saying: “Daddy, this is worse, because all of these years we wanted to feel like it was Mrs. Wanda’s [points to his wife] decision. But, hearing that it was your decision to not come is more hurtful than anything.”

Double T!💅🏾

A post shared by Taytay❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

The drama is real on “Braxton Family Values” which airs Thursdays on WE tv.

Tamar is not focused on her father’s meanness. Instead, she is promoting her upcoming tour with singer, songwriter, and producer R. Kelly.

9 Comments

Rupert
05/14/2017 at 6:42 pm
Reply

Those Braxton women need a good therapist; especially Tamar. My goodness where was the goodness?


Carol Fagala
05/14/2017 at 3:23 pm
Reply

I love you all. I really admire the Braxton Sisters. I am a fan because I know sisters do fued. My sistets fued alot coming up and my mom will always make us sit down why she pulled her bible out with having us read. May be you all should have a bible session so he can remember what the lord said about the way of the lord. But if Jesse Christ can for give you all can to. But still read some chapters to him that speak of lies and deceits.


Je'Nae
05/14/2017 at 12:47 pm
Reply

I wish black folks stop acting like coons and carrying this white causasiod religion belief. Forgive and it’s not for him it’s for you. Fk that he hurted her. And, he should feel her pain as long as she’s willing to carry it. He should have been there for his family instead of hoeing around with the side bed wrench chic.

There is consequence to your action. He just have to freaking live with it… when she’s ready to let go of her pain she will so saying forgive to make another feel better.

Black folks are the most docile a**es and hypocrites in my opinion.

Yes, I’m black and I steal feel the pain what my mother did to me as a child. Yes, she’s dead and there was no remorse. And, I have to live with that just like white pale evil causasiods have to live with their evil nature that they brought against black folks.


Louise_1
05/14/2017 at 5:41 am
Reply

This is a sad situation as father is happy with new Ms. Braxton. Evelyn and daughters will have to accept and move on and let it go. I just think father could have handled in more respectable manner if there was one.


Tracey Russell
05/13/2017 at 5:16 pm
Reply

I love Tamar, keep up the great work. May God don’t. To bless you and your family.


Linda
05/13/2017 at 3:44 pm
Reply

Girls I know it hurts but you must forgive. Remember forgiveness is not for the other person its for yourself. Plus tomorrow isn’t promised to any if us. You still have your Dad let it go enjoy the time you still have left.


Harold Hooper
05/13/2017 at 3:39 pm
Reply

Braxton Sistahs now is the time to practise your religious beliefs by forgivening your father.


Greg Time
05/13/2017 at 2:34 pm
Reply

Tamar is so very fake,she is beautiful but her ways makes her very ugly.


Margo Brantley
05/13/2017 at 3:50 am
Reply

Y’all are some BEAUTIFUL and successful sisters plus strong don’t let this tear you from your dad now. It will take time but he came clean, you have a choice to forgive and let him be a part of family or not. Believe me it will be better if you can forgive him.


