Tamar Braxton Has Meltdown On ‘Braxton Family Values’ As Gets Ready For Tour With R. Kelly

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/13/2017
Tamar Braxton Meltdown Braxton Family

Tamar Braxton had an epic meltdown on the most recent episode of “Braxton Family Values” after a long-awaited confrontation with her father, Michael Conrad Braxton.

However, Mrs. Vincent Herbert has something to rejoice about; she is going on tour with R. Kelly.

The entire clan gathered to talk about a hurtful event that occurred many years ago – Mr. Braxton’s decision to skip Trina’s wedding ceremony.

Trina Braxton was married to Gabriel Adrian-Solis for ten years, but in 2013, she finally set herself free by filing for divorce.

Fans of the show are aware that Adrian-Solis was caught cheating numerous times on Braxton – including that one time he made headlines by hurting his spouse by sleeping with a transgender woman.

In August 2003, when Trina said “I do” to Adrian-Solis, her father was nowhere to walk her down the aisle.

The preacher lied to his children and said his new wife, Wanda Braxton, did not want him at the event.

As it turned out, Michael ditched her daughter based on his own free will, and when Toni, Trina, and Towanda Braxton learned the truth, they tore him apart.

With tears running down her eyes, Trina yelled at her father saying: “It still hurts my feelings. My dad didn’t come to my wedding and walk me down the aisle, not because he was dead, but because he made a choice not to. That’s hurtful.”

Michael came up with the following bogus excuse: “I can’t go back and change that. You can’t change anything from the past.”

A tearful and angry Tamar interrupted all of her sisters to let her father have a piece of her mind.

She screamed at him saying: “Daddy, this is worse, because all of these years we wanted to feel like it was Mrs. Wanda’s [points to his wife] decision. But, hearing that it was your decision to not come is more hurtful than anything.”

The drama is real on “Braxton Family Values” which airs Thursdays on WE tv.

Tamar is not focused on her father’s meanness. Instead, she is promoting her upcoming tour with singer, songwriter, and producer R. Kelly.

