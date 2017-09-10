Tamar Braxton Got Axed From ‘The Real’ For Being Less Polished Than Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, And Other Former Co-Hosts

Are you still wondering, why Tamar Braxton was dropped from The Real?

Wonder no more. It has to do with the fact that she was too flamboyant and her former co-stars — Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai and Loni Love — were more polished.

Braxton joined the daytime gabfest when it was launched in 2013 and was unceremoniously fired in 2016.

What followed were constant shading and feuding online between the “White Candle” singer and her ex-friends.

The former co-host claimed the Fox Broadcasting Company gave her the axe because Love and the others stabbed her by pushing lies about her.

It was also reported that Braxton was a diva on set making it hard for the cast and crew to work with her.

A new report published this week revealed the reasons for Vincent Herbert’s wife’s firing — in focus groups — educated and working women did not like her.

They found that the Braxton Family Values star was too loud and did not connect with her vocabulary and mannerism.

An insider had the following to say about the “One on One Fun” artist: “The focus group research showed that most educated and working women did not identify with Tamar’s show vernacular.”

The source went on to share: “Her use of words known to be popular among drag queens and some gay men — phrases like “get your life,” “where they do that at,” and “have several seats.”

Those, who took part in the research, also did not approve of some of her famous hand gestures that are loved by her followers on social media.

Some TV watchers found her aggressive; others disliked her eye-rolling, neck-rolling, and the smacking of her mouth.

The person went on to say the intelligent viewers of the show viewed Braxton’s actions “as indicative of stereotypical behavior that African American women have worked years to overcome.”

The mother of one explained how she found out that the show had decided to let her go.

She revealed: “Like, what you talkin’ ’bout? Got fired for what? And honestly, my heart sunk into my shoes. I pretty much fell over, to be honest. I loved going to work just like everybody else.”

She added: “I was actually in my glam room and when I came downstairs, I saw this look on Vince’s face. He just looked distraught and confused, and I thought something happened to someone in my family, like, ‘What’s wrong? What’s going on?” And he was just like, ‘I think you got fired.'”

Since leaving The Real, Braxton has signed a deal with Steve Harvey’s East 112th Street Productions for her own talk show and television series that are expected to launch next year.

She is dropping a new album called Bluebird of Happiness that will be out on September 29.