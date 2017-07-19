Tamar Braxton Flaunts Beach Body In Pink Bikini In Stunning Photos As Haters Say She Used Photoshop

Tamar Braxton is summer ready and not afraid to flaunt it.

This week, the singer took to social media where she showed off her perfect beach body in a pink bikini.

Braxton and presumably her husband, Vincent Herbert, are at an undisclosed location on vacation with their adorable son, Logan.

The reality star has been flooding her Instagram page with some very risqué swimsuit selfies.

In the latest one, the former host of “The Real” looks picture perfect in a light pink swimwear.

How I feel 🐦 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

As in her previous beach selfies, the talented singer is lounging on a chair to put her flat stomach on display.

The “Braxton Family Values” star shed weight while eating healthy with her spouse.

Most of her fans applauded her incredible physique and her beautiful bikini.

One person said: “She Slaying That Body. What did you do to get that flat tummy? I need my flat tummy back you look great. Thank u miss Braxton for showing what a hottie with a natural body looks like. I mean no implants. Nothing at all wrong with implants!!!! But I feel media only shows one side of beauty. Again no shade at all toward women with implants (hell I may get some one day) but ur natural God given hotness is noted and needs to be appreciated. Yasss!”

👙☀️ A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Another added: “Pink is your color it’s beautiful on your skin. You go, Tamar. I bought the same bathing suit from H&M!!!! Same color too!!! Luv luv luv it on you Ty TY!!”

A few people said she was too thin and others claimed she should cover up because she is a Christian.

Braxton was also accused of photoshopping her abs. A fan came out to defend her.

The person wrote: “I guess the video of her flat, abby stomach is photoshopped also, right? clearly a filter & not photoshop. Learn the difference since y’all so concerned.”

Braxton, who is clearly unfazed by the critics who are accusing her of losing too much weight and faking her abs, never responded.

Instead, the mother of one returned to Instagram to share more amazing photos of her new figure and to throw shade at “highway sisters.”

Braxton wrote a cryptic post and told women not to wait around for no good and cheating men.

She wrote: “Getting the attention of a man don’t make you a winner.Getting attention because you are already a winner makes [you] a winner. F.Y.I #don’t be a highway sis.”

Advertisement

Who do you think Braxton is talking about?