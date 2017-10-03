Tamar Braxton Fires Her Stylist Over $40 Forever 21 Outfit — Vincent Herbert’s Wife Turned The Moment Into Something Bigger

Don’t try Tamar Braxton or she will hit back. Monday night, Braxton took to social media, and the diva revealed that she fired her stylist for the cute outfit below.

The star of the WE tv reality show, Braxton Family Values, said that she recently had an interview with Essence and wanted to wear an army-inspired jumpsuit that sells for $40 at Forever 21.

The “Broken Record” singer completed the look with a pair of black booties from Christian Louboutin.

The former co-host of The Real talk show said her stylist more or less said the outfit was too cheap and told her not to wear it.

The “If I Don’t Have You” artist claimed she gave the stylist the boot for attempting to make her feel “less than.”

Her post about positive body image read: “The stylist today tried to make me feel “less than” because he didn’t agree that I should wear @forever21..well. I FIRED him because NO ONE should make you feel “less than” because you have on a $40 outfit!!”

Thanks @Essence for everything ALWAYS 💙🐦 #BlueBirdOfHappinessoutNOW A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

She told women to love themselves no matter what size they wear.

The mom of one revealed: “How AWFUL!! ..so my clothes make me?!.. NEVER!!!… Be confident in WHATEVER u have….Wear, are, and CHOOSE to be or afford!! You BETTER walk in confidence no matter what shape, size, or financial situation!! You are AMAZING and don’t let ANYONE bully you into spending what you have.. or NOT.. it doesn’t make you ANY LESS FABULOUS!! You make the clothes!! Your SPIRIT makes you!! EMBRACE YOU!! YOU ARE PERFECT!! NO MATTER WHAT!! #LOVEYOU thank you @fashionbombdaily for posting AND knowing that’s it’s about THE GIRL!! #bluebirdofhappiness”

Her fans loved the encouraging post.

One commenter said: “Girl I’ve been looking for this for a min sold out in my size It’s not what you wear, it’s how you wear it… With his dumb a*s! You look great sis.”

Another shared: “That jumper is life !! fawk that fraud ass stylist talk bout. Watch this outfit sell out.It’s mad cute.You are soooooooooooo beautiful.”

In a recent interview, Braxton announced she is all about positivity and self-love.

She told Wendy Williams: “I have to take a step back and figure out what is working and what is not working…it was a lot of negative things that came out last year. I lost my job publicly. There was a lot of rumors floating around … It was a lot of negative things. I just found myself on a quest for happiness.”

What are your thoughts on the look?