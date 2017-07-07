FREE NEWSLETTER
Tamar Braxton Dumps On Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian With Viral Video – Is She Defending Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris & T.I.?

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/07/2017
Tamar Braxton Blac ChynaCredit: Instagram

And here comes Tamar Braxton in the drama created by Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian.

The madness between Dream Kardashian’s parents featured shocking allegations made against Braxton’s longtime friends – Tameka “Tiny” Harris and T.I..

However, unlike other people, who tried to lecture Mr. Kardashian about having pride and dignity, Braxton is using humor.

The star of “Braxton Family Values” took to Instagram and posted a viral video of a woman who is blasting Miss Chyna for lying about a certain brand of tea that helped her stay thin.

The woman mocked the reality star for lying about the tea after Kardashian outed Chyna’s addiction to plastic surgery.

In the clip, the lady said she bought the tea and did the squats and never looked like Chyna.

And now she wants a refund because she knows Chyna “wasn’t using no tea, she had a tummy tuck, I want my money back.”

The former co-host of “The Real” talk show captioned the funny clip: “But the fact that Rob and Chyna got us ALL in our feelings!! RUN ME MY MONEY or Ima SPAZZ!! To whoever owe me #ListenLinda ( I’ve never tried the tea, but I’m talking about the point) be Chris Brown and RUN IT!!”

Fans of Vincent Herbert’s wife found the clip beyond hilarious.

There is a possibility that Braxton is laughing at Chyna and Kardashian to show support to Tiny and T.I..

The rapper reached out to Kardashian during his epic rant and told him to stop it and focus on Dream instead.

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- 🌾👀🌾 #robkardashian vs. #ti #commentcreepin

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

The rapper wrote: “Why bring ya business to IG tho? Look, You got worked bro…. but at least keep it to yourself, you letting the world know you a duck. I mean a BIG DUCK, a might duck, Ronald McDonald the suck, Scrooge McDuck, Howard the Duck, Huey Dewy & Lewie… save the #DuckTales Just hold this L, kiss ya kid & cut ya losses & more on…u got no moves bro.”

Kardashian came out swinging with an unexpected statement:

“Since T.I. wanna chime in on business that doesn’t concern him, let’s talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny. Don’t speak on my daughter when u having threesomes with young Chy and Tiny. Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro. Correction… T.I. paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him.”

Some supporters are thrilled that Braxton threw Chyna under the bus.

2 Comments

Stephanie
07/07/2017 at 5:16 pm
Reply

Poor Logan will NEVER be a big brother….at least he’s a little brother though. We know Vinces soldiers swimming. CTHU


Mskeepzitreal
07/07/2017 at 3:34 pm
Reply

Smh ok Tamar you post that what to make Chyna look bad she not the one who spilled the beans to the public. If Rob wasn’t in his feelings it wouldn’t have came out lol at least not yet😁 and so what that it did go down they GROWN!!! Now for the chic in the video who actually thought Chyna really drank tea CTFU she can’t be mad with no one but herself for believing the HYPE 😂🤣😅😆


