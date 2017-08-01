Tamar Braxton Deletes R. Kelly Concert Post After Fans Slammed Her For Dealing With The Singer Amid Cult Allegations

Tamar Braxton was forced to delete a post where she showed a little support for R. Kelly.

Earlier today, the “Braxton Family Values” star took to Instagram where she shared the poster for her upcoming concert at the Chene Park Amphitheatre in Michigan.

Kelly’s “The After Party Tour” is set to make a stop in Detroit in August and Braxton will be the guest artist.

The “Angels & Demons” singer said in her note that the show is not sold out as yet and there are 50 tickets left for those who want to see her and Kelly live on August 5th.

The “Must Be Good to You” singer was promoting the concert to make sure she got her coins, but her fans were not interested.

Unless you have been away from the Internet for the past week, you are aware that Kelly, a gifted singer, songwriter, and producer from Chicago is embroiled in a bizarre scandal.

The R&B legend, who ruled the music industry in the 1990s, has been accused of keeping a harem of young women under lock and key in Illinois and Georgia.

The father of one the girls said his daughter is in a cult and Kelly has her at his service, he tells her when to take a shower and what to eat.

Joycelyn Savage, whose parents leaked the news, spoke to TMZ and said: “I am in a happy place with my life, and I am not being brainwashed or anything like that. I just want my parents and everyone else to know that I am totally fine. I am happy where I am at. Everything is okay with me.”

Kelly said in a Twitter video that the story is not true and added: “I just want to let all of my fans out there know that despite all of the crap y’all hearing I will be coming to the east coast to do my show. And believe me, y’all, it is a bunch of crap. All right, so I hope to see y’all there. I love y’all.”

Contrary to the rumor swirling that #rkelly concert ticket are low, #tamarbraxton says that far from the truth!! A post shared by celebteanews (@celebteanews) on Aug 1, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Braxton’s fans want her to cut all ties with Kelly.

One said: “Are you really that crazy? You have the moral compass of a rock.”

Another wrote: “How she can even sing with him, be friends with w him knowing what he has done and is continuing to do to GIRLS is beyond me. At some point, morals gotta come before $$.”

A third commenter explained: “Is she on tour with him of all people? Yes, he is talented, but we all know his back story. When will we not keep him rich and continue to look the other way because this rumor has been around for a while and no one keeps lying year after year with the same damn lie.”

Braxton was quick to erase the post.