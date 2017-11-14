Tamar Braxton Debuts New Hairstyle As Fans Say Vincent Herbert Divorce Is Straight From T.I. And Tiny’s Playbook

Tamar Braxton has done it again, as the world focuses on her shocking divorce from husband Vincent Herbert, she has returned to social media to show off her latest hairstyle.

Braxton was complimented and slammed for using Tiny Harris and her husband, T.I.’s playbook.

The diva recently surprised her fans, known as Tamartians, by debuting a deep orange hair on the red carpet at the Soul Train awards.

Over the weekend, the mother of one shared a video and few pictures, and she is now sporting honey-colored hair.

The former host of The Real has also opted to go with beautiful bangs this time around.

In one video, Herbert’s estranged wife is dressed in an all-black outfit and is stepping out of a building and using the parking lot as an imaginary runway.

While in another picture that seemed to have been taken during a TV interview, Braxton is flaunting her new hairdo while giving viewers a large smile.

Past. Present. Future.🐦 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Nov 9, 2017 at 3:58am PST

The captions used for the clips and the snapshots are very telling.

The reality star made it clear that no matter what she has been through, or is currently facing in her life; she has the drive to be happy.

The outspoken singer and songwriter also confessed that seeing her son, Logan’s face is enough to make her troubles and her pain disappear. Fans, who loved the look, were eager to let her know.

One said: “Loving this blond hair Yassss Tamar happiness looks good on you so glad to see God is still making you smile keep going beautiful & turn the page, He’s writing some beautiful chapters about you- “Won’t He Do it” Blessings and Favor Princess.”

Another shared: “Girl you are looking Good! Love the New Attitude and Confidence. Seriously glowing! Forget the ring! Her level of beat is out of this world! @tamarbraxton you are stunning! vince is stupid.”

A third person wrote: “I still believe Tamar who looks good by the way, ain t gonna hate on that fad wig, but she is doing this to get high ratings on their show just like Tiny, and Ti did for their last show. They had no intentions of really getting divorced. They know ppl love drama. lol.”

The star of Braxton Family Values is currently embroiled in a nasty divorce that has captivated the nation. It is being claimed that Herbert physically and verbally abused Braxton.

Via Instagram, she addressed some of the rumors by writing: “We get so caught up in WE are”winning” in love that we are LOSING a battle that doesn’t have ANYTHING 2 do with us! I️ decided I didn’t want to be married for the sake of saying.”

Many believe that the pair is working on their marriage and they are faking all of this for ratings.