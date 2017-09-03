Tamar Braxton Debuts New Bleach Blonde Hairdo In Viral Videos Amid Vincent Herbert Divorce Chatter

Another video of Tamar Braxton has fans going crazy again. Are Braxton and Vincent Herbert getting a divorce? Is she pregnant with her second child?

Supporters are wondering, what is going on in the reality star’s home after she cried during a session on Instagram Live last night? (More on that later).

Tonight, Braxton took over social media where she debuted a hot bleach blonde hairstyle with bangs.

In one of the many clips the R&B diva shared online, she said the pretty ‘do has a Blac Chyna vibe and she had some fun imitating Kylie Jenner.

As always she had on flawless makeup but opted to wear dark shades to hide her eyes.

Love the new hairstyle and look😍😍 #tamarbraxton @tamarbraxton A post shared by Tamar Universe (@tamaruniverse) on Sep 3, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

She looked amazing in a tight leather dress that showed her stomach is flat – it might be a way to put an end to the pregnancy rumors.

The talented singer explained that she was going to get “her life” at Queendom Atlanta 2017 in one of the many videos.

The former co-host of The Real talk show also said she and her large crew were going to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

She previously announced the event on her page where she wrote: “But the way it’s going DOWN tomorrow night tho!!! I’m bringing my team so Come see us and get your ENTIRE life we may even just play my NEW club BANGER @queendomatlanta.”

While heading to the soirée, she was singing Cardi B’s hit track, “Bodak Yellow.”

#PressPlay: Tamar last night 😍🔥 @tamarbraxton #tamarbraxton #BFV #TamartianSeason A post shared by Tamar Braxton ✨ (@tamarbraxtonfans) on Sep 3, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

She seems to love the song and the femcee. Fans adored the new look and let her know about it.

One said: “Omg I was waiting all day for this here go #tamarbraxton on her #instastory looking beautiful and gorgeous I’m so happy that she back herself now yes.”

Another stated: “I love that on you gorgeous. happy to see that you’re doing better @tamarbraxton #tamarbraxton #trueinspiration.”

A third commenter shared: “We all are. She is oooooh pretty. We gotta keep up with the current slayage.especially when your involved.”

The Braxton Family Values star was on social media Saturday night, crying about someone who was breaking her heart and telling her she “would be nothing without them.”

The world assumed it was her husband, but she declined to comment on the status of her marriage.

♥️ #tamarbraxton @tamarbraxton A post shared by Tamar E Braxton Herbert 💕 (@officerbraxton) on Sep 2, 2017 at 11:37pm PDT

She later shared the following statement on Instagram: “Preserve your PEACE!! It is yours! The world didn’t give it to you…but if you let them… they can sure take it! Take it back!”

It is nice to see her looking happy and having fun again.