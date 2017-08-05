Tamar Braxton Dazzles In Gold Sequin Halter Dress And Video Goes Viral – Vincent Herbert’s Wife’s Fashion Game Is Lit

Tamar Braxton is a golden girl in her latest Instagram video that surely made Vincent Herbert say he is one lucky man.

On Friday, the “Braxton Family Values” star took to Instagram, and she shared a brief clip in which she is wearing a headline-making gold dress.

The dazzling sequined halter chain backless number showed off Braxton’s Michelle Obama-inspired arms and a bit of cleavage.

The former co-host of “The Real” talk show had on flawless makeup, and she completed the look with diamond hoop earrings and a short gold chain which matched the straps of the dress.

The “Love and War” singer looked sensational, and her fans were quick to let her know.

One person told the star of “Tamar & Vince”: “Gorg love the hair tay tayyy OMG that dress chile.”

Another commenter spoke about Herbert being a lucky man to have such a beautiful wife.

The person wrote: “Braxton you are so pretty!! Vince is so lucky, u stunning in that dress. gold is ur color.”

A fourth commenter shared: “Beautiful Tamar love you. You better get that life sis. Hope u not losing weigh, where is Vince, why he aint in the video? can you please post a full photo of this dress? I want it.”

Braxton loves her man and enjoys talking about him and their beautiful love story.

In a past interview, she spoke about how they met.

Braxton said when she was introduced to Herbert who was working with her sister, Toni Braxton, and he already had a girlfriend.

The mother of one confessed: “We were really, really cool friends and then I found out that he had a girlfriend. Then, I had to have him after that, and I got him.”

She went to explain that Herbert took his precious time to ask her out because she was very young.

The reality star and singer revealed: “He kinda stalked me since I was like 15. I would see him sporadically through life. Vincent used studio time to ask me for my telephone number.”

She added: “He was really slick about it.”

The couple wed in November of 2008 and have an adorable boy named Logan.

Like many celebrity couples, the duo has been hit with wild rumors which they always deny.

She recently revealed the secret to maintaining a healthy marriage by saying: “Communication. Do not surprise me with your feelings. Once Vince and I were in an argument. I love onions, but he said, “And, on top of that, I do not like onions!” I was devastated. Twelve years in, I am just finding out you do not like onions?”

