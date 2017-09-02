Tamar Braxton Cries During Huge Breakdown On Instagram Live

Tamar Braxton is one of the most resilient artists to grace R&B. The mother of one has been through a lot these past few years from becoming a mother and being one of the top contenders on “Dancing with the Stars” to suffering from blood clots in her lungs and getting the boot from “The Real,” so it’s understandable that she may get occasionally overwhelmed. On the night of September 1, Toni Braxton’s little sister broadcasted via Instagram live to get some things off her chest.

The singer came on three different times, which seemed very alarming to some.

The first was when she claimed that she had an announcement and went on to say that she didn’t want to “bring anyone down” or “be mean” but she was tired of pretending.

So #tamarbraxton was on ig live and she was crying we hope everything is ok with her #gossiptwins A post shared by 💜💜thegossiptwins_ 💜💜 (@thegossiptwins_) on Sep 2, 2017 at 1:54am PDT

The second time Tamar logged on she advised her followers to not let anyone take their peace and that you can’t save anyone but yourself. The video then paused.

The “Braxton Family Values” star appeared one last time, in tears, to say that you should never make anyone feel that you are unworthy.

During the time she was on live, Tamar wore the pain on her face. She never mentioned exactly what or who she was referring to, but all signs point to her husband Vincent Herbert.

Preserve your PEACE!! It is yours! The world didn't give it to you…but if you let them… they can sure take it! Take it back!🌟 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

Tamar also posted a cryptic message on her page that states: “I am slowly learning that some people are not good for me, no matter how much I love them” followed by a caption that reads “Preserve your PEACE!! It is yours! The world didn’t give it to you…but if you let them… they can sure take it! Take it back!”

The person on the 4o-year-old’s age could also be referring to one of her sisters who she has had a rocky past with. Who do you think the music artist is talking about?