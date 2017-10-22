Tamar Braxton Covers Mariah Carey’s ‘Honey’ While Drunk In Epic Video — The Talent Is Raw

Battle of the divas! Tamar Braxton is a busy lady on social media, and a few days ago, she gave her fans an earful by belting some of the lyrics to Mariah Carey’s “Honey.”

The reason we say some of the words that is because most of the supporters believe that Braxton was a bit drunk, (there were few glasses of wine behind her), and she had problems remembering the lyrics.

The reality TV star wore no makeup, sported an all-black outfit as she sang her heart out.

Yes, she stumbled on the words, but no one can deny that her vocals were on point like always.

Even drunk, Braxton sounds excellent, that is what you call talent, according to her supporters.

In the clip, the mother of one shared sweet words with her fans and talked about her career.

Here are some of the comments from people who watched the former host of The Real sing her heart out.

One fan, who loved the performance, said: “Love her soooo much, but those notes are great, let them come out! Good try tho Tay I still love you and Hat was a good try and not easy either. She is so drunk lol.”

Another stated: “How much wine they she drink? I want some wine too. She looks like her father without all that make-up. The vocals are undeniable tho.”

One commenter, who liked the vocals but wished she had memorized the words, shared: “I mean I wish she knew the words but lmao she was getting it!! That wig tho. YES, sweetie enjoying life too the fullest n having fun doing it.”

A fourth supporter stated: “What words was she singing lol lmao right! Me when I listen to Mariah. You betta GET YO LIFEEEEEcause you’re giving me life (No makeup on, vocals being served!) #tamarbraxton.”

Sing it #tamarbraxton I love this video too 😍😍😍😍😍😍 #tarajitamar_fanpage A post shared by Fan page of Taraji and Tamar (@tarajitamar_fanpage) on Oct 18, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

While promoting her last album, Bluebird of Happiness, Braxton decided to talk about her feuds with Monica Brown and DeRay Davis.

She said: “I do not know her like that. I have never been to her house. I knew Shannon [Brown] before I met her. I do not have issues. I cannot wait to really get to know her because I feel like we have a lot in common.”

She added: “He said something and Lil Mama, bless her heart, we are gonna put her in her place one day, she gon’ know her place one day, and stop talking, and egging things on. It was not what people said that it was.”

What are your thoughts on the performance?