Tamar Braxton Confirms Sister Toni And Birdman’s Wedding With Cute Photo

And here comes the “Toni Braxton is married to rapper Birdman” meme, and once more Tamar is the one stirring the pot.

Sunday night, the Braxton sisters tore the stage at the Soul Train Awards where they delivered performances that will be remembered.

TONIGHT @bet will be airing the 2017 #SoulTrainAwards at 8P/7c. Tune in to watch me perform and receive the Don Cornelius Legend Award! A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) on Nov 26, 2017 at 10:16am PST

It was a special moment where Grammy-winning diva Toni was honored with Don Cornelius Legend Award.

For a brief moment, Toni and Tamar even sang together.

After the show was over, Tamar posted a beautiful picture of her sister on social media and congratulated her on all of her accomplishments during her extraordinary musical career.

Tamar used a picture where Toni is wearing a massive engagement ring and called her by her full name — Toni Braxton -Williams. Birdman’s real name is Bryan Christopher Williams.

Tamar wrote: “My sis how could any other person EVER be more proud!! @tonibraxton -Williams u are THE LIVING LEGEND! Period! thanks to soul train awards the best.”

Toni ignored his sister and thanked her fans: “So thankful I’ve had the opportunity to do what I love for so many years! Thanks for the reminding me how blessed I’ve been throughout my career.”

In a recent episode of Braxton Family Values, Toni explained that she is in love with the rapper turned business mogul.

Toni told one of her sisters: “B [Birdman] called me the other day, yesterday actually, and he was just like, ‘T, I want you to hang out with me, whatever it is, let’s just do something.’ I have anxiety and bubbles in my tummy and stuff. I do not know what’s going on with me.”

So thankful I've had the opportunity to do what I love for so many years! ❤️❤️ Thanks for the reminding me how blessed I've been throughout my career @bet (read the story at the link in my bio) A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) on Nov 25, 2017 at 10:35am PST

She went on to say: “You ever been scared to be happy?I have not been happy in a long time outside of work. Work brings me extreme happiness. When I am on stage, and I am performing, that is the only time that I get those butterflies, and I feel delighted with my life. A romantic relationship? I have not had time for that — I should say, I chose not to make time for it, but it is right here in front of my face: happiness.”

This is the second time Tamar has revealed that Toni is married.