FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kanye west kelly ripa tamar braxton Tyrese Gibson vincent herbert kathy griffin Cynthia Bailey Anderson East amber portwood blac chyna kim zolciak brittany cartwright caitlyn jenner khloe kardashian bryan tanaka t.i. justin bieber la la anthony kylie jenner selena gomez Chloe Green angelina jolie wendy williams
Home » Entertainment

Tamar Braxton Claims She’s At Peace With Divorce: “Vince And I Are Not Fighting”

Ricki Mathers Posted On 11/10/2017
0
899 Views
0


Tamar and VinceSource: WE

Tamar Braxton’s divorce from her husband of 9 years may be shocking but the mother of one is claiming that, contrary to popular belief, it isn’t nasty. The 40-year-old says that they still talk!

Everyone knows that when parents split the ones who suffer the most are often the children. The couple shares a sweet 4-year-old son named Logan and is determined to co-parent successfully.

Tamar tells The Jasmine Brand that things aren’t nasty between her and Vince Herbert at all.

The singer revealed: “I’m at peace. Vince and I are not fighting. I think people associate divorce with like, arguing and fighting and a lot of havoc, and that’s not where we are. We have our little boy. We just try to keep things as calm as we can.”

This comes after the premiere of their WE reality show “Tamar and Vince” where it was obvious that tensions between the two were going to lead to a boiling point.

When asked about what the divorce means for the future of their show Tamar says something very surprising.

“We’ll see where Vince and I end up. Maybe we’ll do a show about how things are now that we’re not together,” said the reality star.

As far as if they will reconcile, she didn’t say “no” but fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

The “Hot Sugar” singer tells the site: “Let me tell you something: When you love somebody, you probably will always love them. That’s what I believe. Vince is a family member. It’s just unfortunate that things are where they are now, but you never know. I think Vince and I have a lot of healing to do individually so we can come together if that’s in God’s plan. So right now, no.”

Tamar recently gave more insight on what exactly lead to the end of her marriage.

In an Instagram post, the star addressed Vince’s cheating ways by alluding to the fact that he may have had multiple girlfriends and she brought up that her soon-to-be ex-husband made sure that her friends were “their friends” but his friends were only “his friends.”

Advertisement

Do you think Tamar and Vince will be able to keep things so cordial?

Post Views: 899

Read more about tamar braxton vincent herbert tamar and vince

Advertisement

You may also like
‘Living A Lie!’ Tamar Braxton Gets Candid About Her And Vincent’s Failed Marriage
11/10/2017
Tamar Braxton Allegedly Livid With Her Mother Evelyn Braxton For Revealing Domestic Abuse: Singer Reportedly Skips Filming ‘Braxton Family Values’
11/09/2017
Tamar Braxton Addresses Vincent Herbert Divorce With Shocking Note
11/08/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *