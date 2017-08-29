Tamar Braxton Challenges Fans To Epic Sing-Off And Claps Back At Those Who Took The Game Too Seriously

Tamar Braxton and a fan had an epic singing contest, and the result will blow you away.

Over the weekend, the star of “Braxton Family Values” had a concert at the Howard Theatre in Washington, DC.

The mother of one wearing a nude colored bodysuit took the stage to belt out some of her classic hits and her new single, “My Man.”

The youngest Braxton sister has a very powerful vocal cord – according to her biography, she has a four-octave coloratura soprano vocal range.

In other words, Vincent Herbert’s wife can sing – which is why she was surprised during the little friendly challenge with her fans – one man almost beat her at her own game.

The fan had such an impressive voice that the former co-host of “The Real” talk show had to invite him on the stage to showcase his talent.

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

The popular platform TheShadeRoom may have misunderstood that the diva was just having fun and used the following caption for the video: “theshaderoom#PressPlay: Oop! #TamarBraxton had to remind a fan who she is when they tried to out sing her from the audience (SWIPE).”

Braxton is a fighter which is why she hit back.

The reality star wrote: “That’s Mr. Whoo woo whoo!! #dmvqueen #tamartiancity TAKEOVER!! Ask HIM did he get his LIFE???? @theshaderoom I love y’all but don’t act like I’m miserable and NOW I’m “hating” on my #tamartianfriends.”

She added: “We got our life!!! ( he had me DYING laughing) ANYTHING can happen at a TamartianShow. We have so much fun together.”

Concertgoers also defended Braxton.

One of them explained: “She actually bring the fan who was sing on stage to sing together so why you gotta attitude for”

Another added: “Too dope for this can’t wait to meet u as I’m sure I will. Always been a huge supporter. Want to be my angel and listen to an uplifting relatable song I sing call “sunshine road” So much passion when u sing. That hair is giving me life loves it.”

A third fan went on to reveal that Braxton loves to challenge her fans and they love that.

#dmvqueen #tamartiancity we got our life!!! ❤️ ( he had me DYING laughing) ANYTHING can happen at a TamartianShow🏆🔥 we have so much fun together 😂😂 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

The person stated: “Yesss so if you ever been to a #Tamartian show you know #TamarBraxton will always give a show and a quick read! Well, this time it was a sing off with one of the #tamartian fans in the #DMV on stage and brother has some pipes on him holding those high notes honey!”

People should leave Braxton and her Tamartians alone.