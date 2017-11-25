FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence About Vincent Herbert Divorce In Raw Interview

Dylan Fisher Posted On 11/25/2017
29.9K Views
Tamar Braxton InterviewCredit: Instagram

After her mother and sisters, Tamar Braxton is now the one doing the talking about the reasons that led her to file for divorce from husband and manager Vincent Herbert.

The reality TV star and singer got raw and even a bit emotional in her first interview since the shocking split from Mr. Herbert.

The former host of The Real sat down with VULKAN, and she confirmed some of the rumors that have been spreading around about her decision to leave the father of her only child.

The star of the WE tv reality shows Braxton Family Values said after nine years of marriage she realized it was time to leave because she no longer recognized herself.

While she did not directly address the physical assault allegations that were made by her mother, Evelyn Braxton; she did say that her estranged spouse lost all respect for her and he no longer cared for and loved her.

Braxton also claimed that at the age of 40, she is single and is on a mission to find herself.

She told the Canadian publication: “Make sure your situation is the issue. You cannot be in a situation because of a fight, you do not want anyone else to have him, you are so deeply in love with him, but he does not love you back, or you are not being treated the way you want or the way you deserve to be treated. You have to respect and love yourself first before somebody else can love and respect you as well. Don’t forget that the things you put out there are the things you will get back – if you put positivity out, you will get positivity. If you put negativity out, you will get negativity. That is it, that is all I got.”

On social media, the flamboyant diva added: “I’m not perfect. I don’t have it all figured out. I’m not nor do I want to play or be a victim, but what I can assure u all of is that I am a fighter. I WILL Live my BEST Life!! That’s not up for negotiation. See ya soon on the #greatxscapetour I’m so grateful for THIS time in my life.”

While many fans are happy that Braxton left the abusive relationship; a few called her out for verbally attacking Herbert and her sisters on her reality series.

@vulkanmag thanks so much! ❤️ we had a BALL!

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

One said: “Tamar you’re a walking contradiction so many time on the show and the real you would be the first to tell someone that ain’t cute for staying in an abusive relationship, but like your mom, Evelyn put it you supposedly have been in one for years.”

This is one endless drama.

6 Comments

Alma J. French
11/30/2017 at 7:00 pm
Reply

I feel that it was a mistake for Vince to be Tamar’s manager ! Their marriage and her career should be completely separate !!Tamar has always demonstrated an attitude of self – centerness !! She really has taken little time to work on her marriage !! She has put her career at the top of her list !! She says things about him without really being concern about his feelings !! As Vince said it’s all about Tamar !! He loves her more than she loves him , now that she has a career !!! Even though Vince promoted her career, after not really wanting her to begin a career , she doesn’t seem to be appreciative !!


ShadyO
11/26/2017 at 5:14 am
Reply

No one and I mean absolutely no one should be abused or unhappy in any way shape or form in a relationship. I’ve been through it and it’s no fun and I had promised my kids I would never let them see me hurting like that again even tho I feared for my life due to me being scared of guns being put upside my head I just had to wash my hands and say enough is enough and had to fight back whether it was gonna be me or him going out I just couldn’t deal any longer. I’ve been free from that abuse for over 9yrs now cause I called his bluff and hasn’t looked back since so ladies please don’t lower your standards and think that a man love you just because their jealous and put their hands on you cause what I’ve learned is that love don’t hurt and if it does you shouldn’t wanna be loved that way so run as fast as u can and don’t look back. Know your worth. Tamar Braxton I applaud👏 you for saying enough is enough and too much is too much


Jasmine Caban
11/26/2017 at 2:16 am
Reply

I think vince should let her be and move on. How do you talk about the man like a dog but you stood for 9 years. I think they were a wrong match from the beginning her mouth is reckless he is more calm and down to earth. You will see in the end Vince thus is probably the best thing that ever happen to you to allow you to grow as a man keep going Vince and don’t look back. You loved him like family but the disrespect u giving that man now with family like that who needs it. You knew she was being aboused for 9 years but you saying it now that don’t even sound right.


Sylvia Bagley Gmail.com
11/26/2017 at 2:11 am
Reply

Hey!! Ta I’m glad u woke up don’t need a man that’s abusive you stood by him and all along he had those demons inside. Jealous is a. Sad and baddd demon.Vibcent needs to get help.#get ur life in order.


Lasana Smith
11/26/2017 at 1:37 am
Reply

Are they divorced and is he still her manager and if God is ahead of everything and your your marriage why is it that you didn’t lean on him to repair what was wrong with India you and your husband I’m not here judging but now years Inn is a long time to walk away for something that you love so dearly I know you’re hurting but God fixes everything and I know you know this Miss Braxton and mr. Herbert I pray for you and your families I pray that you guys can find your way back to each other lean on him and he’ll fix it he’ll show you guys the way you have to close out all the entities around you so you can be able to hear and I’ll the Lord to fix you guys I love you both and I pray for your family Miss Braxton and mr. Herbert maybe the split will allow you to work on what is wrong as a team the Lord will lead you is never forsaking you both you truly are blessed please allow him to fix you all love you and God bless


SPARKLE
11/25/2017 at 11:32 pm
Reply

Tamar so extra I don’t believe one bit of this drama. Stop it, if Tamar wasn’t so phony an extra she would still be on the real. What she didn’t understand she was not the headliner just a co host. I wish her well on her new gig. But tone it done don’t be so phony you’re 40 now act like it the talking in 3rd party stop it it wasn’t cute at 20. If you look at your life at 20 and you’re still that same person at 40 such a waste.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *