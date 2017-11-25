Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence About Vincent Herbert Divorce In Raw Interview

After her mother and sisters, Tamar Braxton is now the one doing the talking about the reasons that led her to file for divorce from husband and manager Vincent Herbert.

The reality TV star and singer got raw and even a bit emotional in her first interview since the shocking split from Mr. Herbert.

The former host of The Real sat down with VULKAN, and she confirmed some of the rumors that have been spreading around about her decision to leave the father of her only child.

The star of the WE tv reality shows Braxton Family Values said after nine years of marriage she realized it was time to leave because she no longer recognized herself.

While she did not directly address the physical assault allegations that were made by her mother, Evelyn Braxton; she did say that her estranged spouse lost all respect for her and he no longer cared for and loved her.

Braxton also claimed that at the age of 40, she is single and is on a mission to find herself.

She told the Canadian publication: “Make sure your situation is the issue. You cannot be in a situation because of a fight, you do not want anyone else to have him, you are so deeply in love with him, but he does not love you back, or you are not being treated the way you want or the way you deserve to be treated. You have to respect and love yourself first before somebody else can love and respect you as well. Don’t forget that the things you put out there are the things you will get back – if you put positivity out, you will get positivity. If you put negativity out, you will get negativity. That is it, that is all I got.”

Feeling so blessed on this Thanksgiving 🙏🏾 I don't know WHERE this booty came from but I'll take that too! 😩😂😂😂But most of all to tour with Ladies who you truly love ❤️ #thegreatescapetour I'm so humbled by all the love #bluebirdofhappiness 💙 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:54am PST

On social media, the flamboyant diva added: “I’m not perfect. I don’t have it all figured out. I’m not nor do I want to play or be a victim, but what I can assure u all of is that I am a fighter. I WILL Live my BEST Life!! That’s not up for negotiation. See ya soon on the #greatxscapetour I’m so grateful for THIS time in my life.”

While many fans are happy that Braxton left the abusive relationship; a few called her out for verbally attacking Herbert and her sisters on her reality series.

@vulkanmag thanks so much! ❤️ we had a BALL! A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Nov 22, 2017 at 11:10am PST

One said: “Tamar you’re a walking contradiction so many time on the show and the real you would be the first to tell someone that ain’t cute for staying in an abusive relationship, but like your mom, Evelyn put it you supposedly have been in one for years.”

This is one endless drama.