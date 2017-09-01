Tamar Braxton Blasts Haters Singing Cardi B’s Hit ‘Bodak Yellow’ In Viral Video

Tamar Braxton recently took over Washington DC where she gave her fans a night that they will never forget.

The “All the Way Home” artist hit the stage in a nude colored costume where she sang her hit tracks.

The mother of one pleased the concertgoers by performing “I’d Rather Go Blind” for the first time live, and as always her vocals were flawless.

Braxton is very much like Mariah Carey when she is on tour.

The star of WE tv reality series, Braxton Family Values, often engages her fans in talking about the ups and downs of life.

While in the nation’s capital, the”Prettiest Girl” singer decided to address the haters who are there to bring other people down.

She did not mention any names, but she had a lot to say about the folks who criticize her.

The former co-host of The Real talk show said she did not have time for the naysayers and opted to use a few lines from Cardi B’s hit track, “Bodak Yellow,” to make her point.

Braxton and her fans sang: “Said little bitch, you can’t [email protected] with me.

If you wanted to

These expensive, these is red bottoms

These is bloody shoes

Hit the store, I can get ’em both

I don’t wanna choose

And I’m quick, cut a nigga hustle

Don’t get comfortable

Look, I don’t dance now

I make money moves.”

Fans enjoyed the moment and let the diva know it.

One said: “HAD THE BEST TIME!! #DMV LOVES YOU!!! I’ve seen a lot of artists perform here in D.C., BUT your show hands down was one of the best!!! Thank you for sharing your talents with #DMVTamartians, and it was great seeing.”

Another stated that Cardi B and Braxton should collaborate.

The person shared: “Got to admit Cardi B and Tamar are very comical talented entertainers.﻿SOOOOOOO y’all gonna collab on Tamar’s upcoming.”

I can NOT!!!!! 🎤 I'm a straight rapper when I hear it sis❤️ A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Aug 15, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

A third supporter wrote: “One thing I love about this woman she really enjoys being in the company of her fans she talks and interacts with them like there her close friends she loves her fans as much as they love her.”﻿

A fourth fan claimed: “Uum imma need you to make your way to Nashville today tay @tamarbraxton I’ve had to go back home to Chicago and come to the A.”

Do you think Cardi B will be on Braxton’s upcoming album?