Tamar Braxton Blasts Fan Who Said She Had Plastic Surgery To Look Thin

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/29/2017
Tamar Braxton Fights CriticCredit: Instagram

Tamar Braxton took on a fan, who dared to call her a liar.

They often say that the road to hell is paved with good intentions and poor Braxton is forced to learn the meaning of the proverb.

A few days ago, the “Braxton Family Values” star decided to wish Jennifer Lopez a happy birthday.

The reality star shared a stunning picture of Lopez in a dress that left little to the imagination standing next to a huge birthday cake.

The bubbly television personality and actress wrote a hilarious caption explaining that Lopez was embarrassing her with her stunning figure.

The former co-host of “The Real” talk show said she enjoyed some very caloric meals while on vacation and feels bad when she sees how good Lopez looks.

The “Money Can’t Buy You Love” singer jokingly said: “THIS one works on my LAST nerves just after I’ve spent the weekend eating pork chops and Philly pizza from @dominos and champagne and NO work outs…she tries my LIFE every time SLAYING like this … anyway, #happybirthday beat heffa @jlo u still.. but not for long if u keep pulling stunts like THIS.”

#TamarBraxton vs fan!

A post shared by Hot Tea☕ (@thehotteainc) on

Most of her fans laughed at the comment and told her not to worry because she will drop the vacation weight when she starts working out.

However, one fan went after the “The Way It Should Be” artist by saying that she is a liar and had several operations to be thin.

The person said Braxton was insulting women who are struggling to lose weight.

Braxton clapped back with an epic answer, and many of her followers joined in the fight.

I'll switch it up real quick😩😩😂😂

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

One person said: “She probably thought she had one because a few seasons ago while Tamar and Trina were arguing Trina said it on tv that Tamar had a surgery! Lol! so don’t get mad at the young lady.”

Another wrote: “omg stfu damn u have nothing better to do but talk sh#t damn you don’t know her stfu damn do nobody give a dam”

While a third decided to support the fan: “Y’all don’t know if it’s natural or not. Remember money talks.”

In a recent Instagram post, Braxton revealed how she stays fit.

The mother of one wrote: “I’m hard on myself In General. I have REAL abandoning issues(for so many reasons) so.. here is the thing.. I spin every single day and this have been for the past 4 months. I love to cook and eat and emotionally eat…but I work HARD at the exterior…. because the interior I’m still working on‍♀️ and that’s ok… I’ll get there… love yourself.. love your life #imjustlikeyou.”

Are you backing Braxton or the fan in this mini fight?

