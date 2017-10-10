Tamar Braxton Bashes Her Husband Vincent Herbert — T.I. And His Wife Tiny Get Involved

All is not well between Tamar Braxton and her husband, Vincent Herbert, according to a few recent posts on her Instagram account.

It could be all comedy or a stunt to get ratings for the upcoming season of the Tamar & Vince show, but Braxton is very busy on social media throwing some serious shade towards her spouse and other men who are not doing right by their ladies.

Monday night, the former co-host of The Real talk show shared a post that read: “N-ggas ALWAYS forget what they do to YOU to make u do what YOU did to THEM!!!”

Fans of the “Never Say Goodbye” diva were quick to bombard her with questions about her marriage.

Some wanted to know if her spouse was involved in another cheating scandal, or does he have another love child drama brewing?

The star of WE tv reality show, Braxton Family Values, declined to answers any of the questions.

The mother of one returned to social media where she shared a photo of herself in a beautiful black bra and used the caption to tell Herbert that he is not irreplaceable.

The “Where’s the Good in Goodbye” artist wrote: “If u don’t someone else will.”

Believe it or not, Tiny and her husband, T.I., were quick to respond.

T.I. said someone needs to take Braxton’s phone away, while Tiny applauded the move.

If u don't someone else will🐦 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Oct 8, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Fans reacted to the messy situation in different ways.

One of them said: “Straight facts .Preach SHADE.Yes Ma!! You better know it!!!”

Another added: “Tamar, Sis plz don’t allow your mind to mess you up. You doing so well, just saying keep Slaying and don’t pay Any Attention to what seems to be an Attack to Get You Off Track. Love You Lots— Stay Positive!!!!!”

A third person claimed: “EGGGGGZAAAAAACCKLLYYYYY! MIDDLE FINGERS UP! These niggas be too sick when they get a taste of their own medicine !”

Braxton recently opened up about her marital woes by saying: “Marriage is great, but it is hard as hell. Every day is something new. I am not gonna sit up here and act like everything is peaches and cream every day because it is definitely not.”

🤷🏼‍♀️…..Except, I ain't sorry 😐🐦 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Oct 7, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

She went on to say: “Can he have a side chick? No, he cannot have a side chick, but if he has a side chick, I would hope that he is respectful about it? A lot of people are not real with themselves. With successful men…comes certain things. This is what happens when a man becomes success, he buys jewelry, a big ol’ house, and he gets a side chick.”

Advertisement

What in the world is going on between Herbert and his ladylove?