Tamar Braxton Bashes Fan Who Told Her To Stop Talking About Vincent Herbert Divorce

It is never a good idea to poke Tamar Braxton because she will clap back.

While on tour with the Xscape divas — Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott — Braxton decided to address the reason why she filed for divorce from husband, Vincent Herbert.

The former host of The Real said she felt neglected by Herbert and added: “What I don’t have time for is being with someone who does not appreciate me. Someone who does not think my time is valuable.”

The emotional monologue went viral, and one fan told Braxton to sit down and stop talking about her personal life.

There were also many comments from other people about Braxton’s makeup.

Braxton clapped back with the following comment: “Sis I’m actually sitting down (using my own lingo) that you are repeating by the way and speaking my truth. When you get your OWN and courage to tell yours ….raw and UNcut I don’t want to see you beat. I want to see you as a woman who did her own makeup and trying to figure out her own tour ….finding her own way Life. AND career. so how about you pray for me to look how you want me to …cuz either way inside and out is a mess. but I’m Not Afraid or ashamed to admit it so the chair my love is actually yours. the stadium I played at last night and have several waiting for you.”

She also took to her official page to talk about how grateful she is for all she has.

The mother of one wrote: “I’m beyond Grateful and humbled. To God be the Glory for all of his blessings and love. Even when I think he’s forgotten about me, he ALWAYS shows up and shows OUT EVERYTIME!”

A few weeks ago, Braxton dropped the bombshell of the year — she is divorcing Herbert who allegedly abused her both physically and mentally.

Her family said she plans to fight for her son, Logan, and her money.

The divorce process between the estranged couple gets nastier by the minute.