Tamar Braxton Backs Usher’s Herpes Accuser Quantasia Sharpton AKA Angel Valentino

Believe it or not, Tamar Braxton has interjected herself in the bizarre lawsuit brought by Quantasia Sharpton, also known as Angel Valentino, against R&B music artist Usher.

The 21-year-old woman accused the “No Limit” singer of exposing her to the herpes virus.

Unlike other people, the “Braxton Family Values” star is not judging Miss Sharpton; she is pointing to one of the statements she made during her press conference with celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom.

Miss Sharpton, a mother of three, said she regrets having sex with the R&B legend.

Sharpton claimed she met Usher on her 19th birthday at one his concerts and had unprotected sex later on at his hotel room.

Yooooo sometimes u just HAVE to laugh for like…2 days😩😩😩😩😂😂😂😂 @ishateria #issayesformeALWAYS #stayrunninggirlssomemightneedtochase4yearsafterHOWmany🤔👯‍♂️😩😂😂😂🤡 #byeshateria #cantstoplaughing😂😂 #evenifFUNis2ndchoice🎂 #LIVE🤸🏽‍♀️😂😂😩😩😩😩

She said as a mother who cares for her young children she would not have taken the risk because her health is “very important” to her.

She explained: “I feel like my rights were violated, I decided to join the lawsuit against Usher, so he does not do this to anyone else. You need to warn your sex partners… so they can make their own decisions.”

Bloom, who is representing three people, two women and one man, who had sexual contact with Usher, added: “My clients have been anxious and upset; after learning Usher possibly has the disease, and yet he has not reached out to any of them directly or indirectly’ to either confirm his diagnosis or assuage their fears by saying he doesn’t have the disease.”

While the reality television star did not mention her ex-lover by name, the former co-host of “The Real” talk show said there is one man, in particular, she should have never slept with.

I'm Sorry 😢

Braxton wrote: “Tuh! So basically she is saying she wants her Coochie back!!?? I feel her Sometimes you DO want your coochie back! Don’t u wish it came with a receipt??!!”

Vincent Herbert’s wife went on to say: “She might be on to something There is a FEW …one in particular….. I wanna get a coochie refund on.. smh( this ain’t about who SHE talking about.. I’m talking about the POINT!)”

Many of Braxton’s female followers agree that there are few men they wished they never had sexual relations with.

Be confident in yourself ❤️

One said: “I always wish to un f#ck my ex; he dumps me like trash.”

Another wrote: “My husband was a di$k, He left me for my best friend, love your post, this is the only time I laughed today. Thank you!”

Like Braxton, is there an ex you regret sleeping with?