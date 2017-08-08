FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
tamar braxton kandi burruss Cardi B beyonce 50 cent blake shelton bernice burgos mama june kanye west maddie ziegler katy perry bella thorne drake nene leakes chris pratt javi marroquin Chris Lopez joseline hernandez angelina jolie kylie jenner aaron carter amber heard luann de lesseps
Home » Entertainment

Tamar Braxton Backs Usher’s Herpes Accuser Quantasia Sharpton AKA Angel Valentino

Dylan Fisher Posted On 08/08/2017
0
0


Tamar Braxton UsherCredit: Pinterest

Believe it or not, Tamar Braxton has interjected herself in the bizarre lawsuit brought by Quantasia Sharpton, also known as Angel Valentino, against R&B music artist Usher.

The 21-year-old woman accused the “No Limit” singer of exposing her to the herpes virus.

Unlike other people, the “Braxton Family Values” star is not judging Miss Sharpton; she is pointing to one of the statements she made during her press conference with celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom.

Miss Sharpton, a mother of three, said she regrets having sex with the R&B legend.

Sharpton claimed she met Usher on her 19th birthday at one his concerts and had unprotected sex later on at his hotel room.

She said as a mother who cares for her young children she would not have taken the risk because her health is “very important” to her.

She explained: “I feel like my rights were violated, I decided to join the lawsuit against Usher, so he does not do this to anyone else. You need to warn your sex partners… so they can make their own decisions.”

Bloom, who is representing three people, two women and one man, who had sexual contact with Usher, added: “My clients have been anxious and upset; after learning Usher possibly has the disease, and yet he has not reached out to any of them directly or indirectly’ to either confirm his diagnosis or assuage their fears by saying he doesn’t have the disease.”

While the reality television star did not mention her ex-lover by name, the former co-host of “The Real” talk show said there is one man, in particular, she should have never slept with.

I'm Sorry 😢

A post shared by Angel Valentino-Sharpton 💎 (@iamangelvalentino) on

Braxton wrote: “Tuh! So basically she is saying she wants her Coochie back!!?? I feel her Sometimes you DO want your coochie back! Don’t u wish it came with a receipt??!!”

Vincent Herbert’s wife went on to say: “She might be on to something There is a FEW …one in particular….. I wanna get a coochie refund on.. smh( this ain’t about who SHE talking about.. I’m talking about the POINT!)”

Many of Braxton’s female followers agree that there are few men they wished they never had sexual relations with.

Be confident in yourself ❤️

A post shared by Angel Valentino-Sharpton 💎 (@iamangelvalentino) on

One said: “I always wish to un f#ck my ex; he dumps me like trash.”

Another wrote: “My husband was a di$k, He left me for my best friend, love your post, this is the only time I laughed today. Thank you!”

Advertisement

Like Braxton, is there an ex you regret sleeping with?

Post Views: 0

Read more about tamar braxton usher

Advertisement

You may also like
Attorney Confirms A Man Is Set To Sue Usher For Allegedly Exposing Him To Herpes Virus
08/07/2017
Nene Leakes Snaps At Fan Who Said She Looked Like Tamar Braxton: “Nothing About Me Looks Like Tamar!”
08/05/2017
Tamar Braxton Dazzles In Gold Sequin Halter Dress And Video Goes Viral – Vincent Herbert’s Wife’s Fashion Game Is Lit
08/05/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *