Tamar Braxton Asked T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle To Cancel Divorce And Renew Their Vows In July

Tamar Braxton is hoping that T.I. and his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, will stop their divorce procedure and renew their wedding vows next month.

Late Wednesday afternoon, a beautiful reunion and lovefest took place on Instagram between two well-known television families.

Mrs. Braxton published a heartwarming note to Tiny where she apologized for the subliminal shading and explained that it was time to kiss and makeup.

The former co-host of “The Real” confessed that she loves and appreciates Tiny who has been her friend since she was a teenager.

She spoke about how much Tiny and rapper T.I. and their six children mean to her and husband, Vince Hubert.

The TV personality and actress told the stars of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” that it was time to stop their divorce process and renew their vows.

Braxton wants to pay for the ceremony and stated she would love to sing for the duo. T.I. and the former Xscape member, who have been together since 2001, wed on July 30, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida.

In December 2016, Tiny filed for divorce from T.I. after rumors of infidelity started spreading.

It was claimed that the Atlanta-based artist had a side chick by the name of Bernice Burgos.

Braxton wrote: “I love you and all my God babies (all the kids) with all of my heart and you know this. I also love your husband @troubleman31 because he is my family also. How about we ALL sit down and talk and declare our new Love and mutual respect for each other… Life is too short and I’m ok with ignoring single, miserable hateful friends who WANT to see you and I at odds and instigating feuds with you and your husband…”

She added: “How about we ALL sit down and talk and declare our new Love and mutual respect for each other and I’ll pay for and sing at your new vowel renewal ceremony.”

Fans are hoping the ceremony will be featured on a VH1 special.

Always eager to start a war, in her rosy and lovey-dovey post, Braxton took a shot at Toya Wright by more or less saying that she is the one who spread lies to create the rift between herself and Tiny.

She said: “Against public perceptions we know it’s NOT because of that show or lies that paperback Toya has said or anyone else who has had something to say about the disagreement you and I have had… because it’s simply OUR personal disagreement.”

Tiny replied with a sweet note of her own and said it was time for a reunion as for Wright she came out swinging and called Braxton a fake and phony person.