Tamar Braxton And Vince Herbert Will Open Up About EVERYTHING On New Season Of ‘Tamar & Vince’

Tamar Braxton has revealed that all of the recent marital woes she encountered with Vince Herbert will be out in the open in the new season of their reality series.

The former co-host of “The Real talk” and her hubby are currently working on the fourth season of their hit WE tv reality show, “Tamar & Vince,” that is expected to air later this year.

The singer and television personality recently did an interview where she revealed that she has plans to be very open about the problems she and Mr. Herbert faced.

Indeed, for the past few months, the power couple has been hit with a long list or rumors including infidelities, domestic violence, and a love child.

In the summer of 2016, the police were called to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Atlanta after Braxton and Herbert were seen having a very heated argument.

Very soon after, rumors claimed that the record executive and founder of Streamline Records had cheated on Braxton and he had a secret love child.

A woman took to Instagram where she shared the photo of a little girl and claimed she is Herbert’s 7-year-old daughter and he has refused to acknowledge and support her.

The mother wrote: “This is me n Vincent Herbert 7 year old daughter!!!!! She will be 8 on June 28th!!!! He had a one night Stand with me the night before his wedding and paid me to keep quiet! Now he refuses to support his child anymore so I have to take matters to social media. #tamarbraxton#PAYTHECHILDSUPPORTVINCE.”

The “Braxton Family Values” star was visibly upset by the allegation and went from 0 to 100 on the woman who called out her spouse.

Mrs. Braxton wrote in part: “Let me be CRYSTAL clear before this untrue story gets out of hand… this lady is claiming that this beautiful child is Vincent Herbert’s..let me explain to you all what kind of WOMAN I am!! If this was..she would be MINE as well..she would be all over MY instagram, media outlets, pictures interviews etc..because that’s the type of WOMAN I am…”

The “Can’t Nobody” artist added: “Why would I want him to miss out on being a part of his daughter’s life??”

In a recent interview, the “If You Don’t Wanna Love Me” singer said all will be addressed in her new series.

She said: “We will still be talking about our relationship and how hard it can be to work together. Nothing is off limits; no secrets. A lot of people are comfortable living in a covered-wagon syndrome. Why? Let’s talk about issues that married couples are having. Let’s talk about women who are trying to figure out their careers at 40. There’s nothing wrong with that. It is therapeutic and healing for everybody.”

Will you be watching the new season of “Tamar & Vince”?