Tamar Braxton And Toya Wright’s Feud Now Involves Reginae Carter

Attack Toya Wright and in less than 24 hours, Reginae Carter will hit back. That is exactly what happened when Wright was thrown under the bus by Tamar Braxton.

Earlier this week, the former co-host of “The Real” talk show posted a sweet note to Tameka “Tiny” Harris and T.I. where she apologized for her behavior.

In the past few months, subliminal shades have bee thrown by both Tiny and Braxton over a childish feud.

The ladies, who have been friends for nearly two decades, have been going at it via social media because Tiny supported Wright after landing a temporary gig on “The Real.”

Braxton got angry at Tiny because she was tweeting about a show that had fired her. T.I. got fed up with the bickering, called out his wife and the “Braxton Family Values” star, and told them to kiss and makeup.

The “Tamar & Vince” star did just that and wrote a lengthy post where she professed her love to the Harris family.

In her message, Braxton took a nasty swipe at Wright who she claimed created the rift between herself and Tiny by spreading lies.

Braxton’s shot at Wright went like that: “I love you guys and Tiny, you…since I was 19 years old. I would have never dreamed that NONE of us would be in this position.We know it is NOT because of that show or lies that paperback Toya has said or anyone else who has had something to say about the disagreement you and I have had… because it is simply OUR personal disagreement.”

A very angry Wright clapped back by calling Braxton a big fake and a phony.

She wrote in part: “Why didn’t you tell them how petty you really are? What type of bi–h gets mad because a friend posts a birthday message about another friend?? I have your answer tho????????the same petty a–bi–h that got mad At EVERYONE who went on the real talk show that she was FIRED from.”

Carter, who is Wright’s only child, got in the fight and said some harsh things about Braxton’s looks.

The teenager wrote: “When you look like this … and they look like no .. they stay mad P.s. Y’all can say stay In a child place all y’all want, imma ride for mine regardless”

Some of her fans slammed Carter.

One person said: “Reginae Carter is ANNOYING!!!!!! Your parents can proudly defend themselves.”

Lil Wayne’s daughter replied by: “Stop trying to keep up with someone you just don’t compare to … it is pointless.”

After the story had gone viral, Carter and Wight deleted their posts.