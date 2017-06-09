FREE NEWSLETTER
Tamar Braxton And Toya Wright’s Feud Now Involves Reginae Carter

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/09/2017
Reginae Carter Tamar Braxton

Attack Toya Wright and in less than 24 hours, Reginae Carter will hit back. That is exactly what happened when Wright was thrown under the bus by Tamar Braxton.

Earlier this week, the former co-host of “The Real” talk show posted a sweet note to Tameka “Tiny” Harris and T.I. where she apologized for her behavior.

In the past few months, subliminal shades have bee thrown by both Tiny and Braxton over a childish feud.

The ladies, who have been friends for nearly two decades, have been going at it via social media because Tiny supported Wright after landing a temporary gig on “The Real.”

Braxton got angry at Tiny because she was tweeting about a show that had fired her. T.I. got fed up with the bickering, called out his wife and the “Braxton Family Values” star, and told them to kiss and makeup.

The “Tamar & Vince” star did just that and wrote a lengthy post where she professed her love to the Harris family.

In her message, Braxton took a nasty swipe at Wright who she claimed created the rift between herself and Tiny by spreading lies.





Braxton’s shot at Wright went like that: “I love you guys and Tiny, you…since I was 19 years old. I would have never dreamed that NONE of us would be in this position.We know it is NOT because of that show or lies that paperback Toya has said or anyone else who has had something to say about the disagreement you and I have had… because it is simply OUR personal disagreement.”

A very angry Wright clapped back by calling Braxton a big fake and a phony.

She wrote in part: “Why didn’t you tell them how petty you really are? What type of bi–h gets mad because a friend posts a birthday message about another friend?? I have your answer tho????????the same petty a–bi–h that got mad At EVERYONE who went on the real talk show that she was FIRED from.”





Carter, who is Wright’s only child, got in the fight and said some harsh things about Braxton’s looks.

The teenager wrote: “When you look like this … and they look like no .. they stay mad P.s. Y’all can say stay In a child place all y’all want, imma ride for mine regardless”

Some of her fans slammed Carter.

One person said: “Reginae Carter is ANNOYING!!!!!! Your parents can proudly defend themselves.”

Lil Wayne’s daughter replied by: “Stop trying to keep up with someone you just don’t compare to … it is pointless.”

After the story had gone viral, Carter and Wight deleted their posts.

10 Comments

Cece
06/10/2017 at 11:00 pm
Reply

Anyone with half a brain can see how fake and over dramatic tamar attention seeking a** is. She the one who need to have severa seats. Toya had every right to speak her peace and be done with that trouble maker. So sick of her. Embarrassing to women that are educated and have real class. Tamar please grow up. Reginae is young she will find her way. Let her grow up and make het mistakes along the way. We all do.


Kameshia Muller
06/10/2017 at 5:39 pm
Reply

What do you expect Toys getting pregnant at 12, what respect can she teach herself, let alone teaching her child? Toys laid back yeah at the same time you call yourself a grown adult honey you miss that waayy down the line. Just like on GUHP when she was all up in Brendan’s space now she all up in her moms business. Being rich doesn’t make you have respect you have to earn it. I grew up to say yes ma’am no ma’am yes sir and no sir. One day somebody gonna knock her straight in her mouth piece.


Tiptipstar
06/10/2017 at 4:34 pm
Reply

Yesssssss ! You said it well. If she wants to play in the big world don’t run to mommy and daddy.when things get tough. She needs a belt.


Aramis
06/10/2017 at 12:04 pm
Reply

I said the same thing…No, matter how rich you are as a young child.. Well, now as a young adult, you still need to respect your elders. She is way outta control. Now, I get it you want to help your parents, but sometimes, you just gotta know when it’s not your battle. But what can you say when most of these kids are born with a silver spoon in their mouths and the parents don’t teach them that ol’school values of respect.


Sharnea
06/10/2017 at 8:39 am
Reply

Reginae you sound silly.


MalBanks
06/10/2017 at 8:38 am
Reply

A bunch of irrelevants who were teen moms. We only know Toya because she got pregnant at 12 by a rapper. And Reginae, sit you wide nose weave wearing a** down. Thanks to your dad’s money.


    Hilda Layne
    06/10/2017 at 1:04 pm
    Reply

    Luv it well said

Linda Roby
06/10/2017 at 4:54 am
Reply

Toya is really quiet and laid back but I guess anybody would get tired of constant drama. Just because Tamar got fired doesn’t mean her friends can’t go on that show. Toya is a business woman. Her life doesn’t stop because Tamar got fired.


Marnita Coble
06/10/2017 at 2:15 am
Reply

Evidently Reginae ignored the memo about respecting your ”elders”. Now she wants to run her mouth like an adult. Then she wants to run to mommy and daddy if an adult puts her in her place. She needs to stay out of grown people’s business. Toya you need to check your daughter.


    Angel
    06/10/2017 at 5:15 pm
    Reply

    You said a mouth full that the this kids today are too grown when was little i would got my head knock off for being grown folks stuff

