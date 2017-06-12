Tamar Braxton And Toya Wright’s Feud Might Be Useful To Push Her New Project With Reginae Carter

After bashing Tamar Braxton, via Instagram, Reginae Carter has announced that she has teamed up with Toya Wright for a very special project.

Over the weekend, Miss Carter took to social media where she posted a beautiful picture that featured herself and her mother.

Both ladies looked stunning in floor-length skirts with gorgeous colorful African-inspired motifs. Carter opted for a simple black bandeau top while her mother wore a gold long-sleeve sheer creation.

In the caption, the 18-year-old woman, who is college bound, praised her mother for being her support system and her biggest fan.

A Beautiful creation hand made by God. Placed in the arms of a woman to raise up x love x nurture, protect and treasure as a best friend. #notonlyadaughter #nationalbestfriendday #soexcitedaboutournewbook #youjustdontgetit #motherdaughtercollab #July2017 👭 A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Jun 8, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

The photo, which was later reposted by Wright, was accompanied by the heartwarming caption: “A Beautiful creation hand made by God. Placed in the arms of a woman to raise up x love x nurture, protect and treasure as a best friend.”

The hashtags used by Wright indicate that she is working on a project with Carter that will be out in July.

The pair teased fans with their secret plan just hours after Carter came to her mother’s defense after a nasty exchange with Braxton. Here is a recap of the beef.

Mrs. Braxton reignited the fight after she took to social media to show her unconditional love and gratitude for Tiny and T.I.

Braxton wrote: “I love you guys and Tiny, you…since I was 19 years old. I would have never dreamed that NONE of us would be in this position.We know it is NOT because of that show or lies that paperback Toya has said or anyone else who has had something to say about the disagreement you and I have had… because it is simply OUR personal disagreement.”

Mommy looking good 😍😍😍 I love this bathing suit tho 🤗 Thanks @cxmilecollections for lacing me and my mom with these dope swimsuits 😇 I can't wait to wear mine on my Vacay 😊 A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on May 28, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

A furious Wright bashed Braxton by calling her a fake and a phony.

She wrote in part: “Why didn’t you tell them how petty you really are? What type of bi–h gets mad because a friend posts a birthday message about another friend?? I have your answer tho????????the same petty a–bi–h that got mad At EVERYONE who went on the real talk show that she was FIRED from.”

You will always be our baby girl. #congratsReginae #classof2017 #proudparents 🎓🎓 A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on May 26, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Carter jumped in the fight by attacking Braxton’s looks in a post that read: “When you look like this … and they look like no .. they stay mad P.s. Y’all can say stay In a child place all y’all want, imma ride for mine regardless.”

Of course, many are asking, is the feud with Braxton just a publicity stunt to make headlines and create buzz about their project?