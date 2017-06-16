Tamar Braxton And Toya Wright Might End Feud Soon – Singer Extends Olive Branch And Shares Her Truth

Tamar Braxton has decided to open up about her bitter feud with Toya Wright. In a new interview, Mrs. Braxton even extended an olive branch to her old friend, now the question is, will she accept it?

For those not keeping up with the bitter back and forth between Braxton and Wright, here is a recap.

The “Braxton Family Values” star got upset at her BFF, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, for showing support for Wright after she appeared on “The Real.”

After getting fired from “The Real,” the colorful television personality was angry at anyone and anything with a connection to the show.

The “All the Way Home” singer unfollowed Tiny on social media and a bitter war of words started.

Things went from bad to worse after Wright published her book, “In My Own WORDS…MY Real Reality,” where she claimed Braxton tried to block her from appearing as a guest on “The Real.”

Lil Wayne’s ex-wife also said Braxton refused to help her promote her book on social media. Last week, the aspirant actress issued an apology to Tiny and took the opportunity to blast Wright.

The “Prettiest Girl” artist wrote: “I would have never dreamed that NONE of us would be in this position. Against public perceptions we know it’s NOT because of that show or lies that paperback Toya has said or anyone else who has had something to say about the disagreement you and I have had… because it’s simply OUR personal disagreement.

A furious Wright hit the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant where it hurts.

The mother of one shared: “Paperback Toya?? Really B**ch??! What does your non-sincere apology and fake a** public outreach have to do with me?? You are THE fakest b**ch I know. You wrote all of that pathetic, attention seeking bullsh** but you conveniently forgot to tell them why ur REALLY mad?? Speak up l…tell em why you and your so-called best friend of 19 years fell out. Why didn’t you tell them how petty you really are? ”

Earlier today, Braxton sat down with V103’s Big Tigger where she cleared up the air. She said she was not even aware that Wright was interested in coming on the show.

Braxton said she never had the power to invite or blacklist people from “The Real.”

She went on to speak directly to Wright by saying: “Toya if you’re listening I have absolutely, positively no reason to stop you from getting your shine on. I want you to win. I love you. I love Reginae. I love the whole clique. I want everybody to win.”

Do you think Wright will hear Braxton’s semi-apology and try to work things out with her?