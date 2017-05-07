Tamar Braxton And Loni Love Almost Ran Into Each Other At Awards Show – Still Not Talking

Tamar Braxton and Loni Love almost had an awkward run-in with each other at the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards, and the comedian went out her way to avoid it.

Advertisement

The current and past hosts of The Real all attended the ceremony, which took place on April 30 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Los Angeles, hoping to score their first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, Braxton, and Love, were up against Live!, The View, The Wendy Williams Show, and The Talk – which won the trophy.

It was an exciting and very stressful night because it was the first time they were seeing their ex-co-host, Braxton, who was fired from the show in a very humiliating fashion about a year ago.

The axing led to many fights and scandals involving the Braxton Family Values star and her former friends and colleagues.

On the red carpet, Bailon said she would play nice and added: “It all comes down to having peace.” Once inside the venue, Love had to jump through hoops to avoid Braxton.

A source close to the television personality and actress told Page Six: “Loni hasn’t seen or spoken to Tamar since she implied Loni got her fired. Loni’s seats were right next to Tamar and [sister] Toni Braxton. Loni was so upset that she stayed in the green room until it was time to present.”

Another insider claimed Love remained in the green room because she was “comfortable.”

In the past, Braxton claimed Love was the one who got her fired prompting her fans to insult the funnywoman. Love begged them to stop.

She said: “I think a lot of people are confused about what happened [with Braxton]. I want to make that known — we need to stop. Stop calling me names on the internet… Since my ex-boyfriend, I’ve never been called that many [names]. I didn’t have anything to do with this. They’re calling me all kinds of names.”

Advertisement

It might be time for friends, foes, and fans to move on from The Real drama.