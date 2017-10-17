FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kelly clarkson meghan king edmonds joseline hernandez bill o'reilly blac chyna kylie jenner kim kardashian kanye west kate middleton t.i. john stamos nene leakes angelina jolie kandi burruss travis scott khloe kardashian tamar braxton cardi b bernice burgos corinne olympios tristan thompson kourtney kardashian kristoff st. john
Home » Entertainment

Tamar Braxton And Husband Put Massive Mansion On Sale Amid Financial Issues

Nick Markus Posted On 10/17/2017
3
1.8K Views
4


tamar braxton husbandSource: etonline.com

We have learned that Tamar Braxton and her significant other Vincent Herbert have decided to sell their huge mansion in Calabasas, California. According to public records, the two have received more than just one notice of default on the massive building and are now giving up the fight. That being said, Tamar and Vincent have put their home on sale for $15 million!

The mansion became their home back in 2013 when they paid no less than $10.3 million for it.

It has seven gorgeous bedrooms with nine full bathrooms and 2 half ones.

In addition, it looks like it also includes a pool, a gym, recording studio, spa, home theater and many other special features!

Not to mention, the parking garage is no ordinary garage – in fact, it can accommodate more than 12 cars!

The question is – why would the married couple ever want to sell such a fabulous home?

According to reports, the reason is simple – they have been having some financial problems that mean they can no longer afford the vast house.

The news of the mansion’s sale came shortly after Tamar’s husband was forced to give Sony $3.7 million after settling a suit that stemmed from an advance the company gave him.

Advertisement

Do you believe selling the mansion will fix the pair’s financial issues?

Post Views: 1,752

Read more about tamar braxton Vincent Herbert

Advertisement

You may also like
Tamar Braxton Covers Mariah Carey’s ‘Honey’ While Drunk In Epic Video — The Talent Is Raw
10/22/2017
Tamar Braxton Deletes Instagram Post Going After Husband Vincent Herbert
10/19/2017
Tamar Braxton Is Ready To Make Peace With One Of Her Former Co-Stars On The Set Of “The Real”
10/17/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
3 Comments

T. Watson
10/23/2017 at 5:31 am
Reply

Life goes on; Material things come and go; It just a thought aloud, but WHY buy million dollar homes for the world to see; After all, the time spent in million dollar homes with your family and friends never add up.You have to invest a great percentage of your time OUTSIDE the home working to keep the financial responsibilities managed that come along with the home.


Jodi Lincoln
10/21/2017 at 12:19 pm
Reply

Bragging about one’s wealth and using brand names in every other sentence is just plain tacky! Maybe if Tamar and Vince had used the money they spent living such a lavish lifestyle, they could have made the payments on their mansion. Sounds like a case a very bad money management to me!


JP
10/17/2017 at 10:25 am
Reply

I don’t feel sorry for them not one bit. Materialistic people. She’s always bragging about the name brands she’s wearing…its irritating.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *