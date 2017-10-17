Tamar Braxton And Husband Put Massive Mansion On Sale Amid Financial Issues

We have learned that Tamar Braxton and her significant other Vincent Herbert have decided to sell their huge mansion in Calabasas, California. According to public records, the two have received more than just one notice of default on the massive building and are now giving up the fight. That being said, Tamar and Vincent have put their home on sale for $15 million!

The mansion became their home back in 2013 when they paid no less than $10.3 million for it.

It has seven gorgeous bedrooms with nine full bathrooms and 2 half ones.

In addition, it looks like it also includes a pool, a gym, recording studio, spa, home theater and many other special features!

Not to mention, the parking garage is no ordinary garage – in fact, it can accommodate more than 12 cars!

The question is – why would the married couple ever want to sell such a fabulous home?

According to reports, the reason is simple – they have been having some financial problems that mean they can no longer afford the vast house.

The news of the mansion’s sale came shortly after Tamar’s husband was forced to give Sony $3.7 million after settling a suit that stemmed from an advance the company gave him.

Do you believe selling the mansion will fix the pair’s financial issues?