Tamar Braxton Allegedly Livid With Her Mother Evelyn Braxton For Revealing Domestic Abuse: Singer Reportedly Skips Filming ‘Braxton Family Values’

Tamar Braxton has finally addressed her highly publicized divorce after members of her family have spoken on it. Sources are claiming that the soul singer is not very happy with a particular relative.

Evelyn Braxton is the backbone of the talented sisters. It was Tamar’s mother who got the group of siblings into music in the first place by making them sing in the church choir.

Just after Towanda, Traci, and Trina hinted that there was more than meets the eye with Tamar and Vincent Herbert’s divorce (by insinuating that he’s physically abused his wife more than one time), Evelyn Braxton confirmed it in an interview.

Evelyn told TMZ: “I don’t really have anything to say to Vince, only one thing: Keep his hands off of my child. Stop before he hurts her or kills her. I love Vince but I don’t want him to kill my child. It’s as simple as that. Stop.”

Apparently, Tamar isn’t cool with what was said. The Jasmine Brand reports that she’s mad that her mother let the cat out of the bag.

The gossip site also claims that she’s refusing to film with her mother for their reality show “Braxton Family Values.”

This comes after Tamar released a lengthy statement on her situation with Vince.

The 40-year-old mother of one alleged that Vince had “multiple girlfriends” and even kicked her out of the house that they share together.

She also confirmed Vincent’s rumored controlling ways which included who she could and could not be friends with.

This is getting messier by the moment and is spilling into Tamar’s family life.

Do you think that she has a right to be mad with her mother? Do you think that Evelyn Braxton is wrong for making that statement to TMZ? Should Tamar forgive her mother?