Tamar Braxton Adds Fuel To Pregnancy Rumors With Photo And Cryptic Caption

Is Tamar Braxton pregnant? A few hours ago, the Braxton Family Values star returned to Instagram where she posted a puzzling picture.

In the snapshot, the singer is wearing an all-black outfit composed of a tight dress and leather jacket.

The mother of one has long blonde hair and a pair of fancy shades.

The diva posed for the photo as she was heading to the Queendom Atlanta 2017 over the weekend.

While there is nothing out of the ordinary, the caption has fans going on a frenzy thinking that Braxton and husband Vince Herbert are expecting their second child.

The flamboyant singer wrote: “I knooooooowww u see i.”

Fans of the former co-host of The Real talk show ran with it and started bombarding her with pregnancy-related comments and congratulatory messages.

One said: “I’m loving thick Ty. You’re still a tease tho. I see the bump.”

Another wondered: “You pregnant ?!!?”

A supporter complimented her on her attire by writing: “I see you!! You look good. Congrats.Time to have another baby!!! ”

A fourth person revealed: “The bump or the slay?”

I knooooooowww u see it🥂❤️ A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Sep 5, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Braxton and her husband have an adorable 3-year-old son named Logan and have been trying to have another baby, but like many other people, they are struggling with infertility issues.

The “Sound of Love” singer recently sat down to talk about the joy of motherhood.

She said: “I hated being pregnant!I wanted an apple martini the whole time. I craved it. [Pregnancy] was hell. And then you fall in love with this kid ― this crazy miracle ― and all of the sudden want more. He has enriched my life so much.”

The reality star also opened up about her miscarriage saying: “I didn’t know how I was going to get out of my bed for a couple of weeks. But you just do, you know? The same choice you make to be courageous and go through this process is the same choice to get up and keep going. It was hard because I still had to work. But after the miscarriage, I wanted so badly for the other things in my life to work.”

The “She Did That” artist had fans panicking over the weekend during a session on Instagram Live where she cried and said: “I refused to be with someone who treats me like I would be nothing without them.”

Bless it be the ROCK🌟 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Sep 4, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

Not long after, she added on Instagram: “I am slowly learning that some people are not good for me, no matter how much I love them.. Preserve your PEACE!! It is yours! The world didn’t give it to you…but if you let them… they can sure take it! Take it back!.”

Is Braxton teasing her fans or is she really pregnant?